Global Crowd Solutions in Buildings Market: New Research Highlights Growth Opportunities Amid Smart City Initiatives

Research and Markets

29 Jan, 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Crowd Solutions in Buildings Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly changed the way buildings are operated and managed. Growing smart city initiatives and demand for organized crowd distribution drive the adoption of solutions that allow crowd control and monitoring. Crowd management and public monitoring are crucial in the planning and fruition of successful smart cities.

In addition, escalating national and international security threats and increasing terrorist attacks and crime rates worldwide have raised security concerns. This increases demand for better security and surveillance measures in buildings, especially those with high security requirements, such as airports, train stations, and densely crowded spots (e.g., theme parks, shopping malls, and concert venues).

This research tracks and highlights market trends and growth opportunities in the crowd solutions industry. The report also offers stakeholders case studies of state-of-the-art solution implementations to demonstrate how buildings with high crowd density, like theme parks and shopping malls, are adopting crowd solutions to ease people flow.

Company Coverage:

  • Accesso
  • Disney
  • FootfallCam
  • Fortinet
  • ShopperTrak

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Research Scope
  • Market Definitions - Technologies
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Types of Crowd Analytics
  • Benefits of Crowd Solutions
  • Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
  • Regional Analysis

Case Study 1: Bobbejaanland (Fortinet)

  • Bobbejaanland - Fortinet
  • Business Challenges that Led to Considering Crowd Solutions
  • Solution Contents in Detail
  • Operations and Cost Details
  • Results and Benefits of Crowd Solution

Case Study 2: Disney World (Disney)

  • Disney World
  • Business Challenges that Led to Considering Crowd Solutions
  • Solution Contents in Detail
  • Operations and Cost Details
  • Results and Benefits of Crowd Solution

Case Study 3: Movie Animation Park Studios (FootfallCam)

  • Movie Animation Park Studio (MAPS)
  • Business Challenges that Led to Considering Crowd Solutions
  • Solution Contents in Detail
  • Operations and Cost Details
  • Results and Benefits of Crowd Flow Solution

Case Study 4: Universal Volcano Bay (Accesso)

  • Universal Volcano Bay - Accesso
  • Business Challenges that Led to Considering Crowd Solutions
  • Solution Contents in Detail
  • Operations and Cost Details
  • Results and Benefits of Crowd Solution

Case Study 5: MixC/Vientiane City (ShopperTrak)

  • MixC/Vientiane City - ShopperTrak
  • Business Challenges that Led to Considering Crowd Solutions
  • Solution Contents in Detail
  • Operations and Cost Details
  • Results and Benefits of Crowd Flow Solution

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Advancement
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Smart Cities
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Market Prioritization

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0d7lp

News Releases in Similar Topics

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.