Global Crowdfunding Market to grow by USD 196.36 Billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 07, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The crowdfunding market is poised to grow by USD 196.36 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The report on the crowdfunding market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as social media as a source of free-of-cost promotion, the easy access to capital in comparison with traditional funding, and the increasing customer base.
The crowdfunding market analysis includes type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the crowdfunding campaigns as avenues for crowdsourcing as one of the prime reasons driving the crowdfunding market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The crowdfunding market covers the following areas:
Crowdfunding Market Sizing
Crowdfunding Market Forecast
Crowdfunding Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Crowdfunder Ltd.
- Fundable LLC
- AngelList Holdings, LLC
- CircleUp Network Inc.
- ConnectionPoint Systems Inc.
- Crowdcube Ltd.
- Fundrise LLC
- GoFundMe Inc.
- Indiegogo Inc.
- Kickstarter PBC
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Insurance Brokerage Market- The insurance brokerage market is segmented by type (non-life insurance and life insurance) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Bancassurance Market- The bancassurance market is segmented by product (life bancassurance and non-life bancassurance) and geography (APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- P2P lending - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Equity investment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Reward - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AngelList Holdings LLC
- CircleUp Network Inc.
- Crowdfunder Inc.
- Fundable LLC
- Fundrise LLC
- GoFundMe Inc.
- Indiegogo Inc.
- Kickstarter PBC
- Patreon Inc.
- Teespring Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/crowdfunding-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article