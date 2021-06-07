Global Crowdfunding Market to grow by USD 196.36 Billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the crowdfunding market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as social media as a source of free-of-cost promotion, the easy access to capital in comparison with traditional funding, and the increasing customer base.

The crowdfunding market analysis includes type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the crowdfunding campaigns as avenues for crowdsourcing as one of the prime reasons driving the crowdfunding market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The crowdfunding market covers the following areas:

Crowdfunding Market Sizing

Crowdfunding Market Forecast

Crowdfunding Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Crowdfunder Ltd.

Fundable LLC

AngelList Holdings, LLC

CircleUp Network Inc.

ConnectionPoint Systems Inc.

Crowdcube Ltd.

Fundrise LLC

GoFundMe Inc.

Indiegogo Inc.

Kickstarter PBC

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Insurance Brokerage Market- The insurance brokerage market is segmented by type (non-life insurance and life insurance) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Bancassurance Market- The bancassurance market is segmented by product (life bancassurance and non-life bancassurance) and geography (APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

P2P lending - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Equity investment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Reward - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AngelList Holdings LLC

CircleUp Network Inc.

Crowdfunder Inc.

Fundable LLC

Fundrise LLC

GoFundMe Inc.

Indiegogo Inc.

Kickstarter PBC

Patreon Inc.

Teespring Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/crowdfunding-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio