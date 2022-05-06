Global Crowdsourced Testing Market Report 2022-2027 - Increasing Number of Devices, Operating Systems, and Applications for Scaling Quality Assurance to Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crowdsourced Testing Market by Testing Type (Performance Testing, Functionality Testing, Usability Testing, Localization Testing, and Security Testing), Platform, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Crowdsourced testing market size to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2022 to USD 2.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4%

The increase in the number of devices, operating systems, and applications is one of the key drivers for crowdsourced testing, With the numerous combinations of mobile devices and operating systems being used, companies are finding possible reasonable approaches to strategize the testing of their applications on all these possible combinations to provide the best User Experience (UX). Thus, investing in innovative end-user testing solutions, such as crowdsourced testing, to curtail the need for a feature-rich and customer-centric product offering.



In a short time, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected markets and customer behaviors and substantially impacted economies and societies. Healthcare, telecommunication, media and entertainment, utilities, and government verticals function day and night to stabilize conditions and facilitate prerequisite services to every individual. The telecom sector, in particular, is playing a vital role across the globe to support the digital infrastructure of countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to Fujitsu's Global Digital Transformation Survey, offline organizations were damaged more, while online organizations witnessed growth in online demand and an increase in revenue. 69% of the business leaders from online organizations have indicated that they witnessed an increase in their business revenue in 2020. In contrast, 53% of offline organizations saw a drop in revenues.



The Localization testing segment to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Organizations are developing software that can be released for users present across the globe. Hence, they implement localization testing that tests the software for compliance with the requirements of the target market. Through localization testing, organizations can evaluate the product based on the language and cultural standards and whether it is tailored as per the existing accuracies or not.

With localization testing, organizations can ensure that their apps are as per the required standards and easy to use for their target audience, irrespective of their geographic presence. Crowdsourced testing provides a hassle-free and cost-effective way to test the app or website on the multiple target demographics, globally.



Retail in vertical segment to account for larger market size during the forecast period



Retailers are now doing business via omnichannel retailing, i.e., through their online, mobile, and point-of-sale technologies. Hence, to remain relevant in the fast-evolving vertical, the quality of these channels is crucial. The success of omnichannel retailing is assessed by security, performance, and delivery offered by them.

However, retailers investigate their retail systems through the consumer's perspective for enhancing their experience across all the channels available for achieving omnichannel success. Hence, crowdsourced testing is implemented by retailers across the globe to optimize the offerings and stay ahead in the highly competitive market.



Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period



The growth of the crowdsourced testing market in APAC is highly driven by the rapid digitalization of enterprises across the region. Enterprises across APAC are working effortlessly on taking up digital transformation, majorly for streamlining their operations and improving the customer experience.

Indicating that spending on software is also expected to grow to keep with up with rising customer demands in terms of online accessibility of services from enterprises. Hence, this rapid investment in technologies and providing online services to the customer is expected to drive the growth of the crowdsourced testing market in APAC.

With the rising digital transformation and offerings, consumer expectations have also changed in terms of timeline, emphasizing on speed and performance of the software used by them. Enterprises in APAC are going for innovative solutions to testing, such as crowdsourcing, for ensuring better UX for customers.

Premium Insights

Increasing Number of Devices, Operating Systems, and Applications for Scaling Quality Assurance to Drive Market Growth

Retail Vertical to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Large Enterprises to Lead Market Growth in 2022

Crowdsourced Testing Cloud Deployment Mode to Lead Market Growth in 2022

Functionality Testing to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Web Crowdsourced Testing to Lead Market Growth During 2022-2027

Asia-Pacific to Show Fastest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

to Show Fastest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period Canada to Account for High Growth During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in the Number of Devices, Operating Systems, and Applications

Need for Scaling Quality Assurance of Software for Enhancing Customer Experience

Requirement for Adopting Cost-Effective Software Development Process

Need to Fill the In-House Skill Gap with Crowdsourced Testers During COVID-19

Restraints

Concerns Over Data Privacy Regulations Across the Globe

Opportunities

Growth of IoT to Increase the Need for End-User Testing Services

Adoption of Cloud Computing to Enhance Device Virtualization and Tester Support

Challenges

Managing the Crowd to Achieve Efficiency in Testing

Concerns Over Data Security and Confidentiality

Industry Trends

Crowdsourced Testing: Ecosystem

Market: Value Chain Analysis

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: with the Help of Rainforest Qa Cireson to Cut Qa Testing Time from Weeks to Hours

Case Study 2: High-Growth Fintech App Ramps Up a Global Testing Operation in Two Weeks with Testlio

Case Study 3: Soundcloud Paves Road to Revenue with Mobile Testing with the Help of Test Io

Case Study 4: Specsavers Saw Testing Timescales Shrink and Qa Improve with Digivante

Case Study 5: Simplot Embraced Crowd Testing for Its Latest Venture Using Crowdsprint Crowd Testing Platform

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

General Data Protection Regulation

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

Cloud Standard Customer Council

System and Organization Controls 2 Type Ii Compliance

Iso/Iec 27001

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

Federal Information Security Management Act

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

Crowdsourced Testing Market: Patent Analysis

Document Types of Patents

Patents Filed, 2019-2022

Innovation and Patent Applications

Total Number of Patents Granted in a Year, 2019-2021

Top Applicants

Top Ten Companies with the Highest Number of Patent Applications, 2019-2021

