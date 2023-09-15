Global Crucibles Market Analysis Report 2024-2034 - Innovations, Quality, and Sustainability Take Center Stage

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Sep, 2023, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Crucibles Market 2024-2034" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delves into the high-temperature manufacturing processes, exploring the market drivers and challenges shaping the industry. With a keen eye on current market size and trends, the report also examines the crucibles supply chain, conducts a SWOT analysis, and highlights recent developments and innovations in the field. Pricing strategies are scrutinized, and a detailed competitive landscape analysis is presented.

Crucibles are versatile, high-temperature containers utilized in applications ranging from metallurgy to chemistry laboratories. Their refractory properties allow them to withstand heat needed for melting, fusing, decomposing, or reacting materials.

Key material types are ceramic, graphite, and specialty metal. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for crucibles market, with high demand from industrial sectors in China and India driving market growth.

Ceramic crucibles are the dominant material segment due to their high heat resistance and inertness to most molten metals. Melting crucibles are the main manufacturing process and are widely used in foundries and metal fabrication industries. Key end-use industries for crucibles include metallurgy and foundries, glass and ceramics production and the chemical industry.

Competitive factors in this market include product innovation, quality, and pricing. There has also been a market shift towards developing eco-friendly and sustainable crucibles.

Additionally, the report offers an end-use market analysis and forecasts global market revenues from 2018 to 2034, categorizing them by region, materials, and end-use industry. 

Report contents include:

  • Key materials used for crucible manufacturing and comparative analysis
  • High temperature manufacturing process overview and analysis.
  • Market drivers and challenges.
  • Current market size and trends.
  • Supply chain.
  • SWOT Analysis.
  • Recent developments and innovations.
  • Pricing.
  • In depth competitive landscape analysis.
  • End-use market analysis
  • Global market revenues 2018-2034, by region, materials and end-use industry.
  • Profiles of 31 crucibles producers.

Companies profiled include

  • ECM Technologies
  • MaTeck GmbH
  • Morgan Advanced Materials
  • O.C. Oerlikon
  • Rauschert GmbH
  • Vesuvius

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Definition and applications of crucibles
1.2 Key materials used for crucible manufacturing
1.2.1 Comparative analysis
1.2.2 Ceramic crucibles
1.2.3 Graphite crucibles
1.2.4 Metal crucibles
1.2.5 Clay-Graphite
1.2.6 Silicon Carbide
1.2.7 Quartz
1.2.8 Platinum
1.2.9 Tungsten
1.2.10 Zirconium
1.2.11 Molybdenum
1.2.12 Tantalum
1.2.13 Pyrolytic carbon
1.2.14 Beryllium oxide
1.2.15 Induction crucibles
1.2.16 Disposable crucibles
1.2.17 Metal-matrix crucibles
1.3 High temperature manufacturing process overview
1.3.1 Melting
1.3.2 Calcination
1.3.3 Annealing
1.3.4 Sintering
1.3.5 Casting
1.3.6 Crystal growth
1.3.7 Assaying

2 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR CRUCIBLES
2.1 Market drivers
2.2 Market challenges
2.3 Current market size and trends
2.4 Supply chain
2.5 SWOT Analysis
2.6 Recent developments and innovations
2.7 Pricing
2.7.1 Factors influencing prices
2.7.2 Typical price ranges
2.8 End-use markets
2.8.1 Metals and Foundries
2.8.2 Glass
2.8.3 Ceramics
2.8.4 Chemical industry
2.8.5 Power generation
2.8.6 Jewelry
2.8.7 Electronics
2.8.8 Nuclear
2.9 Global market revenues 2018-2034
2.9.1 Total revenues
2.9.2 By region
2.9.2.1 North America
2.9.2.2 Europe
2.9.2.3 Asia Pacific
2.9.2.4 Latin America
2.9.2.5 Middle East & Africa
2.9.3 By materials
2.9.4 By end-use industry
2.10 Competitive landscape
2.10.1 Market Concentration
2.10.2 Competitive factors
2.10.3 Market segmentation
2.10.4 Industry rivalry
2.10.5 Threat of new entrants
2.10.6 Threat of substitution
2.10.7 Supplier power
2.10.8 Buyer power

3 COMPANY PROFILES (31 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/av5i13

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Electrical Vehicle Battery Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Cost Reductions for EV Batteries & Surging Demand for Clean Energy Propels Adoption

De-Fossilized Sustainable PE, PP and PET (Washington DC, United States - April 17-18, 2024): Addressing Global Warming, Plastic Pollution and Sustainable Feedstock

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.