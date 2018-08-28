Global Crude Oil Desalter Market 2018-2022: Integration of Refinery and Petrochemical Operations Gaining Moment
The "Global Crude Oil Desalter market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global crude oil desalter market to register a revenue of more than USD 280 million by 2022.
Global Crude Oil Desalter Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in refining capacity. The growth in demand for oil has led to an increase in the global refining capacity. Desalters are used in petroleum refineries to separate the components of complex crude mixtures such as gasoline and diesel.
One trend in the market is integration of refinery and petrochemical operations. Petrochemical products include polyethylene (PE), fertilizers, and industrial chemicals. Such products are used in various industries. Petrochemicals are used in industries such as construction, packaging, agriculture, textiles, and manufacturing.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is evolving energy mix. According to the IEA, the adoption of renewable sources of energy is growing, and hence, there has been a rise in the use of solar photovoltaic (PV), wind power, and hydropower systems. Renewable energy is the preferred source, as it reduces the emission of carbon dioxide.
Key vendors
- Alfa Laval
- Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment
- Frames
- Forum Energy Technologies
- Schlumberger
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Overview
- Comparison by product
- Multi-stage desalter - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Single-stage desalter - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Integration of refinery and petrochemical operations
- Growth of refinery gross output
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alfa Laval
- Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment
- Frames
- Forum Energy Technologies
- Schlumberger
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xrqb49/global_crude_oil?w=5
