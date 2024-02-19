Global Cruise Industry Trends Report 2024: COVID-19 Impacts, Company Case Studies, Sector Deals, Advertisement Activity, Challenges and Opportunities

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Feb, 2024, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Key Trends in Cruises (2024)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of key market trends, M&A deals, and company strategies in the cruise industry. Major cruise companies are assessed, along with an analysis of alternative cruise types to provide valuable insight. Challenges along with opportunities in the industry are explained in relation to industry examples.

According to the consumer survey Q3 2021, out of 22,499 respondents, 18% (4,013) said that they typically take cruise holidays. Due to travel restrictions and the implementation of lockdowns and safety measures by several nations worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly damaged the cruise industry, which has decreased demand for cruise tourism.

According to the near-term impact of prominent themes poll, 4.2% of 377 respondents said that their business will be impacted by ESG for the next 12 months. According to the Q3 2021 Consumer Survey, 74% of global respondents reported that environmental issues are 'extremely' or quite' important to them. Maintaining better ESG credentials can help corporations improve their overall financial performance by reducing energy bills, operating costs, and other expenses.

The majority of tourists now place a higher priority on sustainable practices while traveling. According to the Q2 2023 consumer survey, 24% of overall global respondents stated that they 'strongly agree' that they are more loyal to brands that support green and environmental matters, whereas 38% of global respondents stated they 'somewhat agree' that they are more loyal to brands that support green and environmental matters.

The Bahamas saw a marked increase in cruise visitors during the year 2023, with a tremendous number of visitors. According to the Traveler Demands and Flows, overall international arrivals into the Bahamas through sea during 2023 reached 0.25 million trips, which was an increase of 119.02% compared with 2022 (0.11 million trips).

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain an insight into the cruise industry's leading players.
  • Understand the key traveler types cruise companies can look to attract
  • Look at the key product developments and why they appeal
  • Gain a detailed understanding of the key trends, issues and challenges facing cruise companies

Key Topics Covered:

  • Snapshot
  • Global Cruise Industry Overview
  • Key Destinations
  • Projects, Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Cruise Types and Trends
  • Key Market Trends Influenced by COVID-19
  • Key Market Trends
  • Case Study
  • Challenges and Opportunities
  • Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Carnival
  • Celebrity
  • Disney
  • Norwegian Cruise Lines
  • Royal Caribbean
  • Seabourn
  • Silversea

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nj1zkh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Investment Opportunities Report 2024: 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Forecasts to 2029

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Investment Opportunities Report 2024: 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Forecasts to 2029

The "South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share,...
Meat Speciation Testing Global Market Report 2024: Soaring Demand for Allergen Management and Transparency Driving Market Growth - 8.3% Forecasted CAGR

Meat Speciation Testing Global Market Report 2024: Soaring Demand for Allergen Management and Transparency Driving Market Growth - 8.3% Forecasted CAGR

The "Meat Speciation Testing Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The meat speciation testing market size...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.