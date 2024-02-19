Global Cruise Industry Trends Report 2024: COVID-19 Impacts, Company Case Studies, Sector Deals, Advertisement Activity, Challenges and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Key Trends in Cruises (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of key market trends, M&A deals, and company strategies in the cruise industry. Major cruise companies are assessed, along with an analysis of alternative cruise types to provide valuable insight. Challenges along with opportunities in the industry are explained in relation to industry examples.

According to the consumer survey Q3 2021, out of 22,499 respondents, 18% (4,013) said that they typically take cruise holidays. Due to travel restrictions and the implementation of lockdowns and safety measures by several nations worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly damaged the cruise industry, which has decreased demand for cruise tourism.



According to the near-term impact of prominent themes poll, 4.2% of 377 respondents said that their business will be impacted by ESG for the next 12 months. According to the Q3 2021 Consumer Survey, 74% of global respondents reported that environmental issues are 'extremely' or quite' important to them. Maintaining better ESG credentials can help corporations improve their overall financial performance by reducing energy bills, operating costs, and other expenses.



The majority of tourists now place a higher priority on sustainable practices while traveling. According to the Q2 2023 consumer survey, 24% of overall global respondents stated that they 'strongly agree' that they are more loyal to brands that support green and environmental matters, whereas 38% of global respondents stated they 'somewhat agree' that they are more loyal to brands that support green and environmental matters.



The Bahamas saw a marked increase in cruise visitors during the year 2023, with a tremendous number of visitors. According to the Traveler Demands and Flows, overall international arrivals into the Bahamas through sea during 2023 reached 0.25 million trips, which was an increase of 119.02% compared with 2022 (0.11 million trips).



Key Topics Covered:

Snapshot

Global Cruise Industry Overview

Key Destinations

Projects, Mergers and Acquisitions

Cruise Types and Trends

Key Market Trends Influenced by COVID-19

Key Market Trends

Case Study

Challenges and Opportunities

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Carnival

Celebrity

Disney

Norwegian Cruise Lines

Royal Caribbean

Seabourn

Silversea

