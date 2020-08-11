Global Crushing Equipment Industry
Global Crushing Equipment Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2027
Aug 11, 2020, 11:40 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Crushing Equipment estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Jaw Crushers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.2% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roller Crushers segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899313/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
The Crushing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$916 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.
Cone Crushers Segment to Record 1.7% CAGR
In the global Cone Crushers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$689.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$755 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$632.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 178-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Astec Industries, Inc.
- Bico Braun International
- Eagle Crusher Company, Inc.
- ELRUS Aggregate Systems
- FLSmidth &
- Co A/S
- Global Crushers
- Gujarat Apollo Industries Limited
- IROCK CRUSHERS
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Kleemann A/S
- LIPPMANN-MILWAUKEE, INC.
- Mark &
- Wedell
- McCloskey International Limited
- McLanahan Corporation
- Metso Corporation
- Minyu Machinery Corp.
- MORMAK EQUIPMENT, Inc.
- Puzzolana Towers
- R.R. Equipment Company
- Retsch Technology GmbH
- Rock Engineered Machinery Company Inc., (REMco)
- Sandvik AB
- Screen Machine Industries
- Shanghai Shibang Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Stedman Machine Company
- Superior Industries International
- Terex Corporation
- Tesab Engineering Ltd.
- The Weir Group PLC
- thyssenkrupp AG
- Torsa Machines Ltd.
- Triaso, S.A. de C.V.
- Zhejiang Shuangjin Machinery Group Co., Ltd.
- Zhengzhou YiFan Machinery Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899313/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Crushing Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Crushing Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Crushing Equipment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Crushing Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Jaw Crushers (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Jaw Crushers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Jaw Crushers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Roller Crushers (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Roller Crushers (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Roller Crushers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Cone Crushers (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Cone Crushers (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Cone Crushers (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Crushing Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Crushing Equipment Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Crushing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Crushing Equipment Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Crushing Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Crushing Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 23: Crushing Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Crushing Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Crushing Equipment Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Crushing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Crushing Equipment Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Crushing Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Crushing Equipment Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Crushing Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Crushing Equipment Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 32: Crushing Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Crushing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Crushing Equipment Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: French Crushing Equipment Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Crushing Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Crushing Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Crushing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Crushing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Crushing Equipment Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Crushing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Crushing Equipment Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Crushing Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Crushing Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Crushing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Spanish Crushing Equipment Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Crushing Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Crushing Equipment Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Russian Crushing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Crushing Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Crushing Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Crushing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Crushing Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Crushing Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Crushing Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Crushing Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Crushing Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Crushing Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Crushing Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Australian Crushing Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Indian Crushing Equipment Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 66: Crushing Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Crushing Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Crushing Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Crushing Equipment Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Crushing Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Crushing Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Crushing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Crushing Equipment Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Crushing Equipment Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Crushing Equipment Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Crushing Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Crushing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Crushing Equipment Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Crushing Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Crushing Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Crushing Equipment Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Crushing Equipment Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Crushing Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Crushing Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Crushing Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Mexican Crushing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Crushing Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Crushing Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Crushing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Crushing Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Crushing Equipment Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Crushing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Crushing Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: The Middle East Crushing Equipment Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Crushing Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Crushing Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Crushing Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Iranian Crushing Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Crushing Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Crushing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Crushing Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Crushing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Crushing Equipment Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Crushing Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Crushing Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Crushing Equipment Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Crushing Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Crushing Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Crushing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Crushing Equipment Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: African Crushing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899313/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker