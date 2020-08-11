Global Crushing Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Crushing Equipment estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Jaw Crushers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.2% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roller Crushers segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR



The Crushing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$916 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.



Cone Crushers Segment to Record 1.7% CAGR



In the global Cone Crushers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$689.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$755 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$632.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 178-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Astec Industries, Inc.

Bico Braun International

Eagle Crusher Company, Inc.

ELRUS Aggregate Systems

FLSmidth &

Co A/S

Global Crushers

Gujarat Apollo Industries Limited

IROCK CRUSHERS

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kleemann A/S

LIPPMANN- MILWAUKEE , INC.

, INC. Mark &

Wedell

McCloskey International Limited

McLanahan Corporation

Metso Corporation

Minyu Machinery Corp.

MORMAK EQUIPMENT, Inc.

Puzzolana Towers

R.R. Equipment Company

Retsch Technology GmbH

Rock Engineered Machinery Company Inc., (REMco)

Sandvik AB

Screen Machine Industries

Shanghai Shibang Machinery Co., Ltd.

Stedman Machine Company

Superior Industries International

Terex Corporation

Tesab Engineering Ltd.

The Weir Group PLC

thyssenkrupp AG

Torsa Machines Ltd.

Triaso, S.A. de C.V.

Zhejiang Shuangjin Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

Zhengzhou YiFan Machinery Co., Ltd.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Crushing Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Crushing Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Crushing Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Crushing Equipment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Jaw Crushers (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Jaw Crushers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Jaw Crushers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Roller Crushers (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Roller Crushers (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Roller Crushers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Cone Crushers (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Cone Crushers (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Cone Crushers (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Crushing Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Crushing Equipment Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Crushing Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Crushing Equipment Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Crushing Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Crushing Equipment: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 23: Crushing Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Crushing Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Crushing Equipment Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Crushing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Crushing Equipment Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Crushing Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Crushing Equipment Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Crushing Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Crushing Equipment Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 32: Crushing Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Crushing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Crushing Equipment Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: French Crushing Equipment Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Crushing Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Crushing Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Crushing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Crushing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Crushing Equipment Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Crushing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Crushing Equipment Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Crushing Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Crushing Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Crushing Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Crushing Equipment Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Crushing Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Crushing Equipment Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Crushing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Crushing Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Crushing Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Crushing Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Crushing Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Crushing Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Crushing Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Crushing Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Crushing Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Crushing Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Crushing Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Crushing Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Crushing Equipment Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Crushing Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Crushing Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Crushing Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Crushing Equipment Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Crushing Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Crushing Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Crushing Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Crushing Equipment Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Crushing Equipment Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Crushing Equipment Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Crushing Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Crushing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Crushing Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Crushing Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Crushing Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Crushing Equipment Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Crushing Equipment Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Crushing Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Crushing Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Crushing Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Crushing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Crushing Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Crushing Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Crushing Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Crushing Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Crushing Equipment Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Crushing Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Crushing Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Crushing Equipment Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Crushing Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Crushing Equipment: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Crushing Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Crushing Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Crushing Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Crushing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Crushing Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Crushing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Crushing Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Crushing Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Crushing Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Crushing Equipment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Crushing Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Crushing Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Crushing Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Crushing Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Crushing Equipment Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Crushing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

