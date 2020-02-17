Global Cryocooler Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryocooler market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%. Gifford-McMahon cryocoolers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$682.5 Million by the year 2025, Gifford-McMahon cryocoolers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$44.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$38.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Gifford-McMahon cryocoolers will reach a market size of US$18.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$352.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advanced Research Systems, Inc.; AIM Infrarot-Module GmbH; Air Liquide SA; Brooks Automation, Inc.; Chart Industries, Inc.; Creare LLC; Cryomech, Inc.; Fabrum Solutions Ltd.; Janis Research Company, LLC.; L3 Cincinnati Electronics; Le-tehnika, d.o.o. ; Lihan Technologies Co., Ltd.; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Oxford Cryosystems; Ricor - Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems; Sierra Lobo, Inc.; Stratox Limited; Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.; Sunpower Inc.; Superconductor Technologies, Inc.; Thales Cryogenics B.V.; Tristan Technologies, Inc.; Vacree Technologies Co., Ltd.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude into Cryocoolers

Cryocooler Market to Witness Steady Growth

Stirling Cryocoolers to Register Highest Growth

Military Application Segment Accounted for Largest Share

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cryocooler Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A Prelude into leading Players

Global Cryocooler Market by Leading Player: Market Share

Breakdown of Sales for 2018

Select Noteworthy Acquisition

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shortage for Helium Gas to Drive Market Growth

Total Amount of Helium Produced (in Million Cubic Feet): 2016-2019

Growing Healthcare Services in Emerging Economies to Support

Growth

Worldwide Health Care Spending (in Billion USD): 2017-2022

Growing Demand for Liquefied Natural Gas to Spur Crycoolers Market

Worldwide Growth of LNG Demand: 2018-2030

Demand for LNG by Country: 2015-2030

Innovations to Bolster Market Growth

Widening of Application Base to Bolster Market Growth

Cryocoolers in Semiconductor Industry

Cryogenic Refrigerators for Space Applications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



AIM INFRAROT-MODULE GMBH

ADVANCED RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.

AIR LIQUIDE SA

BROOKS AUTOMATION

CHART INDUSTRIES

CREARE

CRYOMECH, INC.

FABRUM SOLUTIONS

JANIS RESEARCH COMPANY

L3 CINCINNATI ELECTRONICS

LE-TEHNIKA, D.O.O.

LIHAN TECHNOLOGIES

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

OXFORD CRYOSYSTEMS

RICOR - CRYOGENIC & VACUUM SYSTEMS

SIERRA LOBO

STRATOX LIMITED

SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES

SUNPOWER INC.

SUPERCONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES

THALES CRYOGENICS B.V.

TRISTAN TECHNOLOGIES

VACREE TECHNOLOGIES



