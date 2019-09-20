Global Cryogenic Fuels Market Outlook Report 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryogenic Fuels - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cryogenic Fuels Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period



Rising demand for food safety concerns and high growth in the use of liquid natural gas fuel in ships are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, fluctuating prices of oil and gas and steel commodities are restraining the market growth. Moreover, high usage of liquid natural gas as a marine fuel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is providing ample opportunities for market growth.



Cryogenic fuels are fuels that require storage at extremely low temperatures in order to maintain them in a liquid state. These fuels are used in machinery that operates in space because ordinary fuel cannot be used there, due to the absence of an environment that supports combustion and space is a vacuum. Cryogenic fuels most often constitute liquefied gases such as liquid hydrogen.



Based on the end-user, manufacturing systems segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising requirement for new technological applications across various industries such as metal, food, chemical, and electronics. By Geography, Asia Pacific is constantly growing during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the energy, healthcare, and food industries.



Some of the key players profiled in the Cryogenic fuels market include TAIYO NIPPON SANSO (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group), SOL Group, Praxair Technology, Norco, Messer Group, Matheson Tri-Gas, Maine Oxy, Gulf Cryo, Asia Technical Gas, AIR WATER, Air Products and Chemicals, Air Liquide and Advanced Gas Technologies.



