Global Cryogenic System Market Set to Reach USD 12.7 Billion by 2030, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 6.11% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Cryogenic System Market" by System Types (Supply, Handling, and Storage), Cryogens (Argon, Nitrogen, Oxygen, LNG, and Hydrogen), Equipment (Valves, Tanks, Pumps, and Vaporizers), End-users (Metallurgy, Chemicals, Energy, and Transportation), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2030", the market was valued at USD 12.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 6.11% by the year 2030. The global cryogenic system market is projected to expand at a rapid pace, owing to the rising demand for cryogenic equipment across the entire LNG value chain.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Wessington Cryogenics

PHPK Technologies

INOX India Pvt Ltd

Acme Cryo

Nikkiso Co.

Taylor-Wharton

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/4637

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Cryogenic System Market

In terms of storage types, the global cryogenic system market is segmented into supply, handling, and storage. The storage segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period. Electricity is stored on a massive scale using cryogenic technology. The storage segment is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.6%.

Based on cryogens, the global cryogenic system market is segmented into argon, nitrogen, oxygen, LNG, and hydrogen. The LNG segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The increasing cryogenic system demand from several industries is likely to propel market growth. Liquified natural gas is a colorless and odorless fuel, and it is made by cooling natural gas to 1620C.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The US government is focusing on the manufacturing and processing industry, which produces machinery and raw metals. It is anticipated that the market grows quickly over the forecast period, due to increasing E&P operations.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/cryogenic-system-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Different gases can be liquefied using cryogenic systems, which can help separate gas mixtures at lower temperatures and increase the liquefied gases' durability.

Healthcare facilities have large bulk cryogenic liquid oxygen tanks installed that is frequently refilled by a vehicle from a supplier. The rising demand for cryogenic gases in medical applications drives market growth.

It is expected that the tank market will grow at a significant CAGR, during the forecast period. The need for cryogenic equipment is expected to grow, due to the high demand for industrial gases and expanding LNG production.

The oil & gas segment is anticipated to drive the market expansion, due to many uses for LNG transportation, refueling, and regasification.

A potential growth opportunity for cryogenic equipment, which drives the market expansion, is presented by the fact that LNG-based power plants are gaining market share while coal-based power plants lose market share.

Read 210 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Cryogenic System Market" by System Types (Supply, Handling, and Storage), Cryogens (Argon, Nitrogen, Oxygen, LNG, and Hydrogen), Equipment (Valves, Tanks, Pumps, and Vaporizers), End-users (Metallurgy, Chemicals, Energy, and Transportation), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2030"

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/4637

Key Segments Covered

System Types

Supply

Handling

Storage

Cryogens

Argon

Nitrogen

Oxygen

LNG

Hydrogen

Equipment

Valves

Tanks

Pumps

Vaporizers

End-users

Metallurgy

Chemicals

Energy

Transportation

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Other Related Reports:

Global Hydrogen Market by Sources (Blue Hydrogen, Green Hydrogen, and Grey Hydrogen), Delivery & Generation Modes (Merchant and Captive), Applications (Transport, Petroleum Refinery, Ammonia Production, Methanol Production, Power Generation, and Others), Technologies (Steam Methane Reforming, Partial Oxidation, Coal Gasification, and Electrolysis), and Regions ( Asia Pacific , North America , Europe , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ) Forecasts, 2021-2028

Global Argon Market Report , History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Global Helium Market by Type (Liquid Helium, Gaseous Helium), By Application (Cryogenics, Aerostatics, Semiconductor & Fiber Optics, Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography, Welding, Others) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

Global Anesthesia Vaporizers Market by Type (Plenum Vaporizers, Drawover Vaporizers), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, ASCs) and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

7th Floor, Siddh Icon,

Baner Road, Baner, Pune.

Maharashtra – 411045. India.

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443749/Growth_Market_Report_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Growth Market Reports