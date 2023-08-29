Global Cryopreservation Bags and Freezing Bags Market to Expand at 8% CAGR: Meeting the Demand for Reliable Storage Solutions in Biopharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryopreservation Bags and Freezing Bags Market: Distribution by Type of Analyte Stored and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market is on the brink of a remarkable upswing, poised to achieve a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% over the forecast period.

This dynamic surge is propelled by the art of cryopreservation, a technique harnessed to sustain biological entities at sub-zero temperatures while safeguarding their intrinsic cellular architecture. A pivotal focal point for the biopharmaceutical sector, cryopreservation has unleashed its potential in upholding a gamut of biological components encompassing cells, tissues, blood, and DNA.

A noteworthy stride in this domain occurred in the 1980s with the advancement of cryopreservation methodologies, particularly for preserving stem cells like hematopoietic and embryonic stem cells. These cells are pivotal for an array of medical applications, including regenerative medicine and the intricate process of biobanking.

The quintessential driving force behind the burgeoning demand for dependable storage vessels, capable of preserving the sanctity, viability, stability, and integrity of specimens, is the emergence of cryopreservation bags, colloquially known as cryobags. These specialized bags have etched their prominence as the safest and most reliable repository for invaluable research components.

Whether utilized in genetic therapies, cellular research, diagnostics, or drug development, these cryopreservation and freezing bags offer prompt accessibility to key constituents. Buoyed by technological headway, spiraling global morbidities, and the soaring need for cutting-edge advanced therapeutic medicinal products (ATMPs), the cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market is poised to attain remarkable traction in the forecast period.

Insights Driving the Market

The meticulously compiled report titled "The Cryopreservation Bags and Freezing Bags Market: Distribution by Type of Analyte Stored and Key Geographical Regions" provides a panoramic vista into the impending landscape of cryopreservation bags and freezing bags. Some pivotal insights gleaned from the report include:

ATMPs and Biobanking as Catalysts : The rapid ascent of advanced therapeutic medicinal products (ATMPs), distinguished by their reliance on genes, cells, and tissues, is projected to act as a catalyst for the cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market. The storage longevity offered by cryopreservation significantly enhances the shelf life of raw materials and final products, thus bolstering patient safety.

: The rapid ascent of advanced therapeutic medicinal products (ATMPs), distinguished by their reliance on genes, cells, and tissues, is projected to act as a catalyst for the cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market. The storage longevity offered by cryopreservation significantly enhances the shelf life of raw materials and final products, thus bolstering patient safety. Diverse Market Landscape and Polymer Innovations : The market tableau for cryopreservation bags exhibits a medley of entities offering an array of cryobags. These versatile bags cater to a wide spectrum of analytes, with blood bags holding sway over the market share. The landscape is characterized by the dominance of ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) polymer compositions. However, innovative strides are being made with materials like polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), underscoring the industry's quest for enhanced durability.

: The market tableau for cryopreservation bags exhibits a medley of entities offering an array of cryobags. These versatile bags cater to a wide spectrum of analytes, with blood bags holding sway over the market share. The landscape is characterized by the dominance of ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) polymer compositions. However, innovative strides are being made with materials like polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), underscoring the industry's quest for enhanced durability. Size, Growth, and Geographical Landscape : The projected CAGR of 8% for the cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market underscores its impressive growth trajectory. The market is primarily fueled by blood bags, which occupy a significant share. Notably, tissue freezing bags are predicted to showcase a robust CAGR of 11%. The Asia-Pacific region, spearheaded by India and China , is slated to play a pivotal role, particularly in the blood bags segment. Key market players from this region include CellBios, contributing to stem cell cryopreservation, among others.

: The projected CAGR of 8% for the cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market underscores its impressive growth trajectory. The market is primarily fueled by blood bags, which occupy a significant share. Notably, tissue freezing bags are predicted to showcase a robust CAGR of 11%. The region, spearheaded by and , is slated to play a pivotal role, particularly in the blood bags segment. Key market players from this region include CellBios, contributing to stem cell cryopreservation, among others. Trends Shaping the Future : The report underscores a shift toward augmenting the longevity of cryopreservation bags. These specialized bags, designed to house biological samples at ultra-low temperatures, are undergoing a transformative phase to enhance their durability and resilience. This evolution is marked by the exploration of innovative materials like PTFE and FEP, which promise greater robustness over the long haul.

: The report underscores a shift toward augmenting the longevity of cryopreservation bags. These specialized bags, designed to house biological samples at ultra-low temperatures, are undergoing a transformative phase to enhance their durability and resilience. This evolution is marked by the exploration of innovative materials like PTFE and FEP, which promise greater robustness over the long haul. Leading Industry Players: Noteworthy players dominating this sphere include American Durafilm, CellBios, Charter Medical, Macopharma, and OriGen Biomedical. These entities have made significant strides in the realm of cryopreservation bags and freezing bags, thereby shaping the market landscape.

In Conclusion

The cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market is on the cusp of a revolutionary era, driven by the escalating demand for ATMPs, the realm of biobanking, and the pursuit of innovative therapeutic avenues.

As technology and material innovations continue to reshape this landscape, the industry is poised to undergo rapid transformation. The pursuit of durability and resilience in packaging materials sets the stage for a transformative chapter in healthcare. The cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market stands as a testament to innovation, poised to redefine the future of biological storage.

Prominent Companies in the Market

Among the distinguished companies operating in this sector are ADVATIS, American Durafilm, BIOMED DEVICE, CellBios, Charter Medical, Cryo-Cell, Entegris, GMPTEC, Instant Systems, Macopharma, OriGen Biomedical, Pall, Planer, Poly Medicure, Sartorius, Shandong Weigao, Single Use Support, SR Pharma, and Vogt Medical, among others. These entities are pivotal in shaping the landscape of cryopreservation bags and freezing bags, ensuring the preservation and accessibility of vital biological materials.

