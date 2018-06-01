Global Cryopumps Market 2018-2023 with Profiles of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Brooks Automation, PHPK Technologies and Nikkiso Cryo

DUBLIN, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cryopumps Market - ForecastS from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cryopumps market was valued at US$1.031 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.26% over the forecast period to reach US$1.179 billion in 2023.
It is a vacuum pump that traps gases and vapors by condensing them on the surface. The demand for cryopumps is expected to increase on account of growing use of liquefied gas in different industry verticals. Simultaneously, its ability to provide higher capacities for gas cryo-absorption and increasing pump speed is further supplementing the growth of the market.
This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.forecasting.
Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the cryopump market.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Brooks Automation, Inc., PHPK Technologies, and Nikkiso Cryo Inc. among others.
Segmentation:
By Functionality:
- Positive Displacement Pump
- Centrifugal Pump
By Type:
- Refrigerator-cooled Cryopump
- Bath Cryopump
- Supercritical Helium-cooled Cryopump
By Gas Type:
- Air
- Outgas
- Introduced Gas
By End User:
- Metallurgy
- Electronic
- Energy & Power
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- SHI Cryogenic Group
- PHPK Technologies
- Brooks Automation, Inc.
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Ebara Internation Corporation
- Cryostar SAS
- Nikkiso Cryo Inc.
- ACD, LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x7l2tk/global_cryopumps?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cryopumps-market-2018-2023-with-profiles-of-sumitomo-heavy-industries-brooks-automation-phpk-technologies-and-nikkiso-cryo-300657489.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article