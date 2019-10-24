Global Cryotherapy Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

Growing prevalence of cancer is one of the major factors for the growth of the global Cryotherapy market. As per the WHO statistics, cancer accounts for 13% of deaths globally every year, moreover, 70% increase in cancer incidences is anticipated over the next couple of decades and global geriatric population is anticipated to nearly double from 12% to 22% from 2015 to 2022. Furthermore, increasing technological advancements in the cryotherapy treatment, increasing inclination towards the minimally invasive procedures, rise in applications of cryotherapy treatment such as cardiac conditions, pain management, skin disorders, beauty, wellness, fitness, etc. are likely to propel the growth of global Cryotherapy market. However, high cost of the treatment, stringent safety guidelines, adverse effects associated with cryogenic gases, lack of complete knowledge regarding cryotherapy, the complexity of the cryotherapy mechanisms are likely to hinder the global Cryotherapy market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797238/?utm_source=PRN

Scope of the Report

Cryotherapy is also known as cryoablation, cryosurgery, targeted cryoablation therapy, percutaneous cryotherapy. Cryotherapy is a minimally invasive method which uses extreme cold to freeze and destroy the infected tissues or cells.



In the process of cryotherapy treatment, high-pressure argon gas or liquid nitrogen flows into a needle-like applicator called as cryoprobe that creates an intense cold on the diseased cell or tissue, then imaging techniques such as CT, MRI or ultrasound are used to guide the cryoprobes to treat the sites in the body. It may be used to treat a variety of skin conditions, pain management, tumors within the liver, kidneys, bones, lungs, and breast etc.



Key Market Trends

Oncology dominates the Global Cryotherapy Market



Applications segment is segmented into Surgical Applications, Pain Management, Recovery, Health, and Beauty. Surgical Applications segment is further segmented into Oncology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Other Surgical Applications.



Oncology holds the highest market share during the forecast period due to high incidence and prevalence of cancer and also growing awareness regarding various types of cryotherapy approaches are the major factor propelling the growth of Global Cryotherapy Market. Cryosurgery is used to treat several types of cancer, and some precancerous or noncancerous conditions. In addition to prostate and liver tumors, cryosurgery can be an effective treatment for Retinoblastoma, Early-stage skin cancers (both basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas), Precancerous skin growths known as actinic keratosis, precancerous conditions of the cervix known as cervical intraepithelial neoplasia. Cryosurgery is also used to treat some types of low-grade cancerous and noncancerous tumors of the bone. It may reduce the risk of joint damage when compared with open surgery, and help lessen the need for amputation. The treatment is also used to treat AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma when the skin lesions are small and localized.



North America holds the largest market share in Global Cryotherapy Market



North America is the largest regional market in terms of revenue due to the presence of skilled professionals, increasing adoption of whole body cryotherapy, increasing adoption of cryotherapy for cancers and skin disorders, rising prevalence of cancer and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. Furthermore, high healthcare expenditure by the local governments, highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada, availability of well-developed cryotherapy products in this region would also influence the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018, CryoUSA, a provider of whole body cryotherapy and recovery modalities, launched °CRYO Arctic™ series to its line of cutting-edge recovery products.



Competitive Landscape

Market players in Global Cryotherapy Market are focusing on the expansion of their product portfolios by adopting inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships. There is high competition among the players of the Global Cryotherapy Market. Some of the market players are Medtronic Plc, Impact Cryotherapy Inc., Zimmer Medizinsysteme GmbH, Brymill Cryogenic Systems Ltd, Cryoconcepts LP, Kriosystem Life Sp. z o.o., Galil Medical Inc., Cooper Surgical Inc., Channel Medsystems Inc., and Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH among others. Key developments in Global Cryotherapy Market are, in January 2019, Quantum Cryogenics launched 'indirect' cryotherapy chamber and in August 2018, Cadillac Casting Pioneers Provide Impact Cryotherapy as Free Employee Benefit



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client's requirements

- 3 months of analyst support



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797238/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

