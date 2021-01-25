'Global Crypto Assets & Finance Conference 2021', live streaming from 27th for 3 days

The 'Global Crypto Assets & Finance Conference 2021' is a conference specializing in virtual asset finance in which global virtual asset finance companies such as Korea, the United States, China, Singapore, and the EU participate in the global virtual asset market. It is a place to share key information on the virtual asset financial ecosystem, as well as to discuss the future financial development direction of the virtual asset market to investors.

This conference is expected to hold a general discussion on virtual asset finance such as derivatives trading, Defi, custody, OTC, wallet, mining, traditional finance, investment, law and institution, and is divided into three sessions with in-depth.

The conference begins with congratulatory remarks from the Chairman Kwan-seok Yoon and Rep. Byung-Wook Kim, who initiated and passed the special money law, from the National Policy Committee.

At the session 1 presentation on the first day, Glenn Woo, CEO of APAC at Ledger, Ben Zhou, CEO of Bybit, Daehoon Han, Analyst at SK Securities, Kevin Huang, founder of Cabin VC, and Justin Kang, head of Delio Strategic Marketing, diagnose the trends and implications of the virtual asset industry under the theme of 'The Current Status and Prospect of the Crypto Asset Financial Market in 2021'.

In the session 2, the topic is 'Successful Crypto Asset Investment Plan', starting with Annabelle Huang Vice President of Amber Group, Vice President of Chain-up Jade Chen, Hexlant CEO Jinwoo Ro, Huobi University Dr. Yu Jianing, former head of Huawei's chief blockchain scientist Ken Huang, Hyun-woo Lee CEO of Xangle, and Seung-hwan Lee of Coinness, will present on the second day.

In the last session, the topic is "Institutions and Regulations Related to Virtual Real Estate", Deputy Director Lee Hae-Boong of the Financial Supervisory Service will give a presentation on "Recent Regulations Related to Virtual assets.

Next, Samuel Yim from Kim&Chang talks 'License requirements for virtual asset service providers in 2021' and Eric Chan, attorney of ShookLin&Bok law firm talks 'Regulation of cryptocurrency currency in Singapore', In-Wook Kwon of IW Tax Office said 'Tax of Investors and Virtual Asset Businesses', Louise Shen, CEO of Wenergy,'Characteristics and Differences in the Markets of China, Korea and Indonesia', Liyan Consulting Founder Gu Yan Xi announces 'merging of the bank and the securities industry'.

This conference is hosted by Delio and the Korea Crypto Finance Association (KCFA) and will be conducted online in consideration of the Corona 19 prevention. Anyone who is interested in cryptocurrency market, such as virtual asset investors, the general public, institutions, companies, financial investors can watch it through the official Delio YouTube channel without prior registration.

Justin Kang, Head of Strategic Marketing at Delio, said, "In 2021, the domestic virtual asset market is entering into full-scale institutionalization through the implementation of the Special Money Act. "This conference will share the current status of the virtual asset market and key financial issues with domestic and oversea virtual asset finance companies. It will be a meaningful place to present the message."

In 2020, the Korea Virtual Real Estate Finance Association (KCFA) held a parliamentary seminar for the 'enactment of a law specializing in virtual assets' in cooperation with Democratic Party Rep. Kim Byeong-wook in to discuss the necessity of enacting a law specializing in virtual assets for the development of the blockchain industry. He has represented the voice of the industry.

SOURCE Delio