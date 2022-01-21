Global Crypto ATM Market Report 2022-2028: COVID-19 is Expected to Play a Key Role in Driving the Growth of the Burgeoning Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crypto ATM Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (One Way, Two Way), by Offering, by Coin Type (Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crypto ATM market size is expected to reach USD 1.88 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 59.2% from 2022 to 2028

The growth of the market can be attributed to the consistent increase in the number of new cryptocurrency users and the subsequent need for crypto ATMs to convert cryptocurrency into fiat money. According to the statistics provided by TripleA, a cryptocurrency payment company, there were about 300 million crypto owners worldwide as of 2021.



Crypto ATMs offer several benefits to cryptocurrency users. They provide cryptocurrency users with easier trading options. Also, users are not required to set up an account or deal with long public keys. Rather, crypto ATMs automatically generate the receipt for transactions and these receipts contain both private keys and public keys in the form of QR codes.



Several retailers are trying to provide crypto ATM services to their customers as part of the efforts to digitalize their offerings while enhancing customer experiences. For instance, in October 2021, Walmart announced a partnership with coin cashing machine company Coinstar and crypto-cash exchange provider Coinme. The partnership envisages Walmart installing 200 bitcoin ATMs in its store across the U.S.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to play a decisive role in driving the growth of the market. Lower access fees and ease of access encouraged people to increasingly invest in cryptocurrencies during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Consumer Crypto Survey, 48% of Americans bought cryptocurrencies in H1/ 2021.



Crypto ATM Market Report Highlights

The one way segment dominated the market in 2021. The increase in demand for one way crypto ATMs among the customers due to its seamless transaction offerings accentuated the segment growth in 2021

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2021. Crypto ATM hardware providers are focusing on strategic partnerships and mergers & acquisitions to improve their product offerings

The bitcoin segment dominated the market in 2021. The legalization of bitcoin across various countries worldwide propelled the growth of the segment in 2021

The restaurants and other hospitality spaces segment dominated the market in 2021. Several hotels worldwide are deploying crypto ATMs as part of the efforts to meet the changing needs of customers

The increasing use of digital currencies in Asia Pacific countries, such as Australia , Thailand , and Taiwan is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific regional market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Crypto ATM Market-Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2017-2028

2.2 Global Crypto ATM Market, 2017-2028

2.2.1 Global crypto ATM Market, by region, 2017-2028

2.2.2 Global crypto ATM Market, by type, 2017-2028

2.2.3 Global crypto ATM Market, by offering, 2017-2028

2.2.4 Global crypto ATM Market, by coin type, 2017-2028

2.2.5 Global crypto ATM Market, by application, 2017-2028



Chapter 3 Crypto ATM Market Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Crypto ATM Market-Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Crypto ATM Market: Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Rising fund transfers in the developing countries

3.4.1.2 Increasing installations of crypto ATMs

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Security and data privacy concerns

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Crypto ATM Market-Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Crypto ATM Market-PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Investment Landscape Analysis

4.1 Key Investor Dashboard

4.2 Investors Vision & Goal Analysis

4.3 Investment Highlights

4.3.1 Top VC investors

4.3.2 Top deals of 2021

4.4 Investor Strategies



Chapter 5 FinTech Industry Highlights

5.1 FinTech Ecosystem Overview

5.2 FinTech Services Overview

5.3 Total FinTech Investment, 2016-2020 (USD Billion)

5.4 FinTech Regulatory Outlook

5.4.1 Government Regulations

5.4.2 Private/Association Regulations

5.5 FinTech Company Analysis-GVR Dashboard (Top 50 companies)



Chapter 6 Crypto ATM Machine Volume Analysis

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Crypto ATM Market Type Outlook

7.1 Crypto ATM Market Share By Type, 2021

7.2 One Way

7.2.1 Crypto ATM market share by one-way type, 2017-2028

7.3 Two Way

7.3.1 Crypto ATM market share by two-way type, 2017-2028



Chapter 8 Crypto ATM Market Offering Outlook

8.1 Crypto ATM Market Share By Offering, 2021

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Crypto ATM market share by hardware, 2017-2028

8.3 Software



Chapter 9 Crypto ATM Market Coin Type Outlook

9.1 Crypto ATM Market Share By Coin Type, 2021

9.2 Bitcoin

9.2.1 Crypto ATM market share by bitcoin, 2017-2028

9.3 Dogecoin

9.4 Ethereum

9.5 Litecoin

9.6 Others



Chapter 10 Crypto ATM Market Application Outlook

10.1 Crypto ATM Market Share By Application, 2021

10.2 Commercial Spaces

10.2.1 Crypto ATM market share by commercial spaces, 2017-2028

10.3 Restaurants & Other Hospitality Spaces

10.4 Transportation Hubs

10.5 Standalone Units

10.6 Others



Chapter 11 Crypto ATM Market Regional Outlook

11.1 Crypto ATM Market Share By Region, 2021

11.1.1 Crypto ATM market, 2017-2028

11.1.2 Crypto ATM market, by type, 2017-2028

11.1.3 Crypto ATM market, by offering, 2017-2028

11.1.4 Crypto ATM market, by coin type, 2017-2028

11.1.5 Crypto ATM market, by application, 2017-2028



Chapter 12 Competitive Analysis

12.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

12.2 Company Categorization

12.3 Vendor Landscape

12.3.1 Key company ranking/company market share analysis, 2021

12.4 Company Analysis Tools

12.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis

12.4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis



Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Company overview

13.2 Financial performance

13.3 Product benchmarking

13.4 Strategic initiatives

GENERAL BYTES s.r.o.

Genesis Coin Inc.

Lamassu Industries AG

Covault

Bitaccess Inc.

Coinme

Coinsource

Coin ATM Radar

Orderbob

Cryptomat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4t2c8m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets