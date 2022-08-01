Global crypto exchange LATOKEN to list BSV

BSV's listing on popular global cryptocurrency exchange LATOKEN marks the continued momentum and success of the BSV blockchain in 2022.

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitcoin Association for BSV is pleased to announce the listing of the Bitcoin SV (BSV) native token on the global exchange LATOKEN. From August 2022, people will be able to buy, sell and trade BSV, all from the convenience of their mobile devices or PCs. BSV joins a selective list of digital assets available on LATOKEN.

Getting BSV listed on LATOKEN was no easy road. LATOKEN is a rapidly growing crypto exchange focusing on liquidity for tokens. LATOKEN entered CoinmarketCap's Top-20 in March 2019 and has since had continued success. Therefore, BSV had to evidence its technological and competitive advances in what is already a very saturated market.

Besides crypto trading, LATOKEN leverages it knowledge in Tokens Sales at pre-sale and crowd-sale stages. It also provides Security Token Offerings (STO), innovative pricing, regulations, and compliance to make digital assets accessible to retail and sophisticated institutional market participants.

Director of Corporate Relationships – Exchanges & Wallets, for the Bitcoin Association for BSV, Shawn Ryan, said: "We have been working nonstop across the world to educate and inform just how transformative BSV and its technology can be. The LATOKEN listing of BSV demonstrates every growing trajectory the digital assets are going in. This is especially true when it comes to exploring the possibilities and solutions that blockchain technology can provide to businesses, governments, and countries."

With the BSV token soon to be available on LATOKEN, the blockchain community, as well as supporters around the world, will soon have further promotion of the enterprise functionalities and real-world use cases of the BSV blockchain.

About the Bitcoin Association for BSV

Bitcoin Association for BSV is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland, and the global industry organization which advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organization seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

