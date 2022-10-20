Global Cryptocurrency C2X Transfers to XPLA, Official White Paper for XPLA Also Released

XPLA to support an exchange of holders' tokens through its migration website to activate XPLA distribution and trade additionally XPLA releases whitepaper

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XPLA, a blockchain mainnet built by Com2uS Group and other partners, is a universal gaming and entertainment hub for all media content, and has announced the transfer of the C2X token to its mainnet. XPLA coins will be available for trade at both cryptocurrency trading platforms FTX and Gate.io from Oct. 21. Trade through Huobi Global is expected to be made available next month. XPLA, which features Web3 philosophy, is moving forward as a major mainnet which will encompass future digital content, globally. Additionally, XPLA has officially released its whitepaper.

C2X listed on FTX and Gate.io will transfer to XPLA on Oct. 21. FTX is the world's third largest cryptocurrency exchange based on CoinMarketCap, a price-tracking website for crypto assets. Gate.io is one of the world's top ten digital currency trading platforms. As XPLA acts as a NativeCoin for trade, all C2X coins are migrated to XPLA through global top-tier cryptocurrency exchanges.

XPLA will also open up its website to help holders' C2X migration to XPLA on Oct. 21. Holders can easily complete migration by accessing the website, connecting their C2X station wallets, and transferring their C2X tokens to XPLA VAULT, an exclusive wallet for XPLA. XPLA ecosystem is expected to be expanded as XPLA distribution and trade has been activated.

XPLA aims to be a major mainnet globally together with global partners, encompassing future digital contents as well as platforms with Web3 games, metaverse, and NFT marketplace at its core. In addition, XPLA will further enhance its scalability by providing various services to users of other blockchain mainnets including Ethereum through Wormhole, a cross-chain bridge between blockchain mainnets."

With Com2uS Holdings and Com2uS participating as core partners and validators, synergy from various partners such as Animoca Brands, YGG (Yield Guild Games), Hashed, Ozys, Delight, and Xterio has been added to ensure stability, scalability, and content competitiveness. XPLA is expected to serve as a bridge during a paradigm shift to Web3, facilitating Web2 services to make their way into the world of Web3 easier.

The XPLA whitepaper has also recently been released which outlines the structure and operation of principle of a mainnet, token economy system and its roadmap. The purpose is to build trust by disclosing issuance quantity and usage of XPLA and how it employs a distributed network voting system for content creators and users. XPLA serves as a bridge to facilitate the Web3 paradigm shift.

