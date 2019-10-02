Global Cryptocurrency Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019-2025: Market is Expected to Reach $873.7 Million

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryptocurrency - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cryptocurrency market worldwide is projected to grow by US$452.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.9%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$873.7 Million by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$21 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years.

Over US$21.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$67.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$78.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  • Binance Holdings Limited
  • Bitfinex Group
  • Bitfury Holding B.V.
  • BitGo Inc.
  • Bitmain Technologies Limited
  • Bitstamp Ltd
  • Canaan Creative CO., LTD
  • Coinbase
  • Ethereum Foundation
  • Ethereumminer.EU
  • Intel Corporation
  • Ledger SAS
  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • PandaMiner
  • Ripple
  • Shark Mining
  • Upbit
  • Xapo
  • Xilinx Inc.
  • Zhejiang Ebang Communication Co., Ltd.

