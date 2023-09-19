Global Cryptocurrency Mining Research Report 2023-2028: Evolutions in Hardware Technology Fostering Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cryptocurrency Mining Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global cryptocurrency mining market reached a value of USD 2.61 billion in 2022. Aided by the rising interest in digital currencies and the expanding applications of blockchain technology across various sectors, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 9.15% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 3.95 billion by 2028.

The global cryptocurrency mining market is witnessing substantial growth driven by increasing public interest in cryptocurrencies and their potential as alternative investments.

Cryptocurrency mining, a resource-intensive computational process, plays a pivotal role in verifying and recording digital asset transactions on the blockchain. Popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are frequently mined, creating a demand surge for sophisticated computer systems and energy resources.

Moreover, the adoption of blockchain technology across various industries, such as finance, logistics, healthcare, and real estate, contributes to the market's expansion. Blockchain's decentralized and transparent nature enhances operational efficiency, indirectly boosting cryptocurrency mining activities.

Technological advancements, notably Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), have enhanced mining efficiency, enabling more participants to engage in cryptocurrency mining. This evolution in hardware technology attracts a broader user base to the cryptocurrency mining sector, fostering its continuous growth.

Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Mining Type

Self-Mining

Cloud Mining Services

Remote Hosting Services

Market Breakup by Hardware

ASIC

GPU

CPU

Others

Market Breakup by Mining Enterprise

Large Miners

Small Miners

Market Breakup by Revenue Source

Transaction Fees

Block Rewards

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

