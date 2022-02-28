Global Crystal Oscillator Market Size to Reach USD 3.61 Billion in 2028 | Rising Adoption of Smart Devices and Solutions is a Key Factor Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global crystal oscillator market size is expected to reach USD 3.61 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This can be attributed to rising demand for smart devices and continuous technological advancements in telecommunications and increasing use of crystal oscillators in various devices. In addition, increasing investments by governments of various countries across the globe owing to rapid digitization trend, and increasing modernization of infrastructure across sectors such as defense, healthcare, e-Commerce, and industrial in developing countries are key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the global crystal oscillator market going ahead.

Continuously rising demand for more advanced telecommunication with more energy-efficient components, better performance, and cost-effectiveness for use in semiconductors is boosting revenue growth of the market. Additionally, technological advancements in the consumer electronics industry such as introduction of 5G technology and development of Internet of Things (IoT) powered devices, is leading to high demand for crystal oscillator and product consumption in the semiconductor industry. Moreover, development of smart cities and rising adoption of smart devices, coupled with rapid innovation are among other major factors boosting global crystal oscillator market revenue growth, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 11 December 2020 , Texas -based Abracon LLC acquired Fox Electronics, which is a Florida -based frequency control supplier. This acquisition will help Abracon to expand its brand portfolio with Fox Electronics being added to the Abracon brands of ILSI, Ecliptek, MMD, and Oscilent.

, -based Abracon LLC acquired Fox Electronics, which is a -based frequency control supplier. This acquisition will help Abracon to expand its brand portfolio with Fox Electronics being added to the Abracon brands of ILSI, Ecliptek, MMD, and Oscilent. The SC cut segment revenue is expected to register a growth rate of 2.5% during the forecast period. SC crystal cut offers better performance in comparison to other crystal cuts because this type can be utilized in crystal ovens and can go through complicated manufacturing processes and offer frequency ranges between 500 kHz to 3200 MHz, due to double angle rotation, and precision lapping and polishing processes.

Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO) segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in the global crystal oscillator market in 2020. The precision frequency, small space, reasonable cost, and high performance features of temperature compensated crystal oscillator circuit over Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) circuit are factors driving adoption of this general circuitry system, and supporting revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register a growth rate of 2.7% during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of smartphones and smart devices globally, and rising product demand in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics sectors in countries in the region.

Some major companies in the global market report include River Eletec Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., FOX Electronics, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd., TXC Corporation, KYOCERA Crystal Device Corporation, Daishinku Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, and Hosonic Electronic Co., Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global crystal oscillator market on the basis of crystal cut, general circuitry, application, and region:

Crystal Cut Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

AT Cut



BT Cut



SC Cut



Others

General Circuitry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO)



Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (VCXO)



Frequency-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (FCXO)



Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO)



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

IT & Telecommunication



Consumer Electronics



Military & Aerospace



Research & Measurement



Industrial & Medical

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

