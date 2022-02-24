Global Culinary Tourism Market (2022 to 2028) - Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Culinary Tourism Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global culinary tourism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16.3% during 2022-2028. This report on global culinary tourism market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global culinary tourism market by segmenting the market based on activity type, tour, age group, mode of booking and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the culinary tourism market are provided in this report.



Market Drivers

Millennial Being Avid Travellers

Growing Interest of People to Explore

Rising Disposable Income

Market Challenges

Political Unrest and Terrorism

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2021

Historical Period: 2017-2019

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3. Global Culinary Tourism Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Culinary Tourism Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Culinary Tourism Market by Activity Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Culinary Trials

5.3. Cooking Classes

5.4. Restaurants

5.5. Food Festivals and Events

5.6. Others



6. Global Culinary Tourism Market by Tour

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Food Related Activities

6.3. Vacation

6.4. Restaurants

6.5. Food and Agricultural Festivals & Events

6.6. Others



7. Global Culinary Tourism Market by Age Group

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Baby Boomers

7.3. Generation X

7.4. Generation Y

7.5. Generation Z



8. Global Culinary Tourism Market by Mode of Booking

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Online Travel Agents

8.3. Traditional Agents

8.4. Direct Booking



9. Global Culinary Tourism Market by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 United Kingdom

9.2.3 France

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Russia

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Rest of the Europe

9.3 North America

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Canada

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Indonesia

9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Mexico

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 Turkey

9.6.3 Iran

9.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10. SWOT Analysis



11. Porter's Five Forces



12. Market Value Chain Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Scenario

13.2 Company Profiles

13.2.1 Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

13.2.2 Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

13.2.3 Classic Journeys

13.2.4 G Adventures

13.2.5 Gourmet On Tour Ltd.

13.2.6 Greaves Travel Ltd.

13.2.7 International Culinary Tours

13.2.8 ITC Travel Group Ltd.

13.2.9 The Travel Corp.

13.2.10 Topdeck Travel Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qg2ydc?

