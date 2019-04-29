Global Culture And Entertainment Agency PMK•BNC Elevates Cary Kwok To Sr. Vice President

Kwok's achievements as a female video game PR pro comes from more than a decade of experience consulting to some of the top brands in the gaming industry. Kwok joined PMK•BNC in January 2017 as Vice President to lead the communications business for client Samsung Mobile, before segueing into her role as account lead on the long running Activision business, which includes major franchises such as Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon. Prior to her work at PMK•BNC, Kwok led Nintendo's Product PR efforts for 11 years at fellow IPG shop, Golin. Some of the most prestigious games and consoles Kwok launched for Nintendo included Brain Age , Wii Fit , Wii Sports Resort , Nintendo 2DS and 3DS, Wii U, and countless Mario, The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon titles. In addition to her work on Activision, Kwok also provides strategic counsel for technology, such as Western Digital, and kids content accounts for PMK•BNC, guiding the brands to reach parents of all generations and their kids.

"We are thrilled to have Cary join the ranks of senior leadership for our agency, as she brings a breadth of expertise that goes well beyond PR. She brings a level of excellence to several disciplines including thought leadership, experiential marketing and influencer relations, and is a key contributor to our new business initiatives," states Bill Rosenthal, COO of PMK•BNC.

Kwok credits her own personal story playing games such as Resident Evil and Metal Gear Solid while attending UCLA that led to her passion for the category. "This industry has allowed me to tap into unique perspectives that reach diverse audiences. As an Asian American woman working in gaming, I think through my work I can help provide a much-needed voice to women of color in the space. I believe balancing Eastern and Western culture and philosophy has helped me succeed in the video game industry and as a marketer overall," states Kwok.

In addition to her gaming passion and expertise, Kwok is skilled at working with brands to build an emotional connection with parents, especially moms, and identify messaging that resonates with them. "Recognizing how parents are motivated to make a buying decision is important," said Kwok. "As a mom, I fully understand how tremendously influential kids are when it comes to making a purchase. Brands should target the entire family to create sustainable loyalty and affinity."

