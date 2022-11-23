Global Cultured Meat Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis with Profiles of 99 Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Cultured Meat - Market Size, Trends, Competitors, and Forecasts (2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



By 2040, a projected 60% of the meat will be created from cells grown within bioreactors and sold across grocery stores and restaurants worldwide.

The rise of the cultured meat market will be supported by the sustainability of the process, as well as the industry's ability to provide "tailor-made nutrition" through its meat and seafood products. Recent surveys indicate that nearly 50% of the consumers do not have any reservations about cultured meat. Over the next 10 to 20 years, the cultured meat market is projected to act as a major disruptor to the conventional meat market.

The number of startups focused on developing cultured meat (and the required cell culture media, supplements, and methods to produce them) has been rising year after year.

There are now an impressive 99 companies worldwide developing cultured meat components, services, and end-products, compared to only four in 2016. Additionally, nearly 40 life science firms have declared and formally launched products to supply market competitors with the essential inputs they need to support cultured meat and seafood production.

Because cultured meat is an early-stage industry, the language to describe it is evolving in real-time. Currently, company executives use a range of terms to describe the field, including but not limited to cultured meat, cultivated meat, cell-based meat, clean meat, cellular agriculture, and lab-grown meat, as well as slaughter-free meat and ethically grown meat, to a lesser extent. The potential of cultured meat has captured the imagination of investors, researchers, and consumers alike.

Although the cultured meat market is a nascent industry, 2020 was a landmark year because a cultured chicken product developed by the company Eat Just made its debut on a restaurant menu in Singapore, after the country's food agency approved its sale to the public. The regulatory approval of this cellular food product within Singapore provides hope that other regulatory approvals could follow worldwide.

The flow of capital into the cultured meat industry has also grown substantially in recent years, reaching approximately $1.0 billion over the past 12 months. Additionally, investments in 2020 surpassed $360 million and this was six times (6X) greater than the amount that was invested in 2019.

Major investments within the cultured meat market have included Cargill's investment into Memphis Meats and Aleph Farms, as well as Tyson Foods Venture Fund's investments into Memphis Meats and Future Meat Technologies. Wealthy investors are also piling into the cultured meat market. For example, billionaires Bill Gates and Richard Branson joined with Tyson Foods, DFJ, Atomico, and Cargill to invest in the Silicon Valley start-up Memphis Meats.

The start-up company rose to fame when it produced the world's first lab-grown meatballs made by cultivating cow muscle tissue within a sterile environment. Another notable name in cultured meat investing is Dr. Rick Klausner, who is a lead investor in the Dutch company Meatable. He is the former director of the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) and former Executive Director of Global Health for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The cultured meat industry also witnessed its first public-sector R&D funding awards within the U.S. and the European Union, and China signed a $300 million deal to buy lab grown meat produced in Israel in a deal that openly signals its intent to supply cultured meat to its population of 1.4 billion.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Cultured Meat Report Overview

2. Cultured Meat: History, Science, and Technology

3. Potential Benefits of Cultured Meat

4. Sensory and Nutritional Aspects of Cultured Meat

5. Culture Meat Production Technologies and Advances

6. An Analysis of Culture Medium Cost

7. Cultured Meat: Research Landscape

8. Cultured Meat: Patent Landscape

9. Cultured Meat: Investment Landscape

10. Cultured Meat Industry: Current Status

11. Cultured Meat Startup Landscape

12. Regulatory Landscape

13. Cultured Meat Market Size and Analysis

14. Cultured Meat Company Profiles

3D Bio-Tissues Ltd.

Agulos Biotech, LLC

Aleph Farms

Alife Foods

Ants Innovate

Artemys Foods

ArtMeat

Atomico

Avant Meats Company Limited

B.I.F.E. Laboratorios-Craveri

Back of the Yard Algae Sciences

Balletic Foods

Because Animals

Bene Meat Technologies AS

Biftek, Inc.

BioBQ

BioFood Systems

BioMilk, Ltd.

BIOMILQ

BioTech Foods

Blue Ridge Bantam

BlueNalu, Inc.

Bluu Biosciences

Boston Meats, Inc.

Bruno Cell SRL

Cargill

Cass Materials Pty Ltd.

CELL AG TECH

Cell Guidance Systems Ltd.

CELLINK

Cellivate Technologies

CellMEAT

Celltainer Biotech BV

Cellular Agriculture, Ltd.

CellulaREvolution

CellX

Clear Meat Private Limited

Core Biogenesis

Cubiq Foods

Cultured Blood

Cultured Decadence

DaNAgreen Co., Ltd.

Defined Bioscience, Inc.

DFJ

Dipole Materials

Diverse Farms

East Just, Inc.

Finless Foods, Inc.

Fork & Goode

Future Fields

Future Meat Technologies

Gelatex Technologies, Ltd.

HCS Pharma

Heuros

HigherSteaks

Hoxton Farms

Incuvers

Innocent Meat UG

IntegriCulture, Inc.

Jellatech

JOINN Biologics

KosmodeHealth

Lab Farm Foods

Luyef Biotechnologies

Magic Valley, Pty, Ltd.

MagicCavier

Matrix Meats

Meatable

MeaTech 3D Ltd.

Memphis Meats

Metalytics, Inc.

Mirai Foods AG

Mission Barns

Mogale Meat Co.

Mosa Meat

Multus Media

MyoWorks, Pvt. Ltd.

Mzansi Meat, Co.

New Age Meats

Novel Farms, Inc.

NUProtein Co., Ltd.

Orbillion Bio

ORF Genetics Ltd.

Ospin Modular Bioprocessing

Peace of Meat

Perfect Day Foods

Roslin Technologies Ltd.

Shiok Meats

SingCell Tx Pte. Ltd

SunP Biotech

SuperMeat

Tantti Laboratory, Inc.

TeOra

Tiamat Sciences

TissueByNET Co., Ltd.

TurtleTree Labs

Tyson Foods

Umami Meats

Unicorn Biotechnologies

Upside Foods, Inc.

Vivax Bio

Vow

White Board Foods

Wildtype

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a08vqw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets