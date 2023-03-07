Global Cultured Meat Market Report 2023-2032: Current Research, Emerging Technologies, Patents, Funding Events, Scientific Papers, Strategic Partnerships, and Trajectory Toward Global Adoption

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Cultured Meat - Market Size, Trends, Competitors, and Forecasts (2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reveals all major market competitors worldwide, including their strategic advantages, core technologies, and products under development.

It describes the current state of cultured meat research, as well as emerging technologies, patents, funding events, scientific papers, strategic partnerships, and the market's presumed trajectory toward global adoption. It presents a comprehensive market size breakdown segmented by type of meat and geography. It also provides future projections through 2032, segmented by type of meat, geography, and year.

The number of startups focused on developing cultured meat (and the required cell culture media, supplements, and methods to produce them) has been rising year after year. There are now an impressive 99 companies worldwide developing cultured meat components, services, and end-products, compared to only four in 2016. Additionally, nearly 40 life science firms have declared and formally launched products to supply market competitors with the essential inputs they need to support cultured meat and seafood production.

Because cultured meat is an early-stage industry, the language to describe it is evolving in real-time. Currently, company executives use a range of terms to describe the field, including but not limited to cultured meat, cultivated meat, cell-based meat, clean meat, cellular agriculture, and lab-grown meat, as well as slaughter-free meat and ethically grown meat, to a lesser extent. The potential of cultured meat has captured the imagination of investors, researchers, and consumers alike.

Although the cultured meat market is a nascent industry, 2020 was a landmark year because a cultured chicken product developed by the company Eat Just made its debut on a restaurant menu in Singapore, after the country's food agency approved its sale to the public. The regulatory approval of this cellular food product within Singapore provides hope that other regulatory approvals could follow worldwide.

Flow of capital into the cultured meat industry has also grown substantially in recent years, reaching approximately $1.0 billion per year. Major investments within the cultured meat market have included Cargill's investment into Memphis Meats and Aleph Farms, as well as Tyson Foods Venture Fund's investments into Memphis Meats and Future Meat Technologies. Wealthy investors are also piling into the cultured meat market.

For example, billionaires Bill Gates and Richard Branson joined with Tyson Foods, DFJ, Atomico, and Cargill to invest in the Silicon Valley start-up Memphis Meats. The start-up company rose to fame when it produced the world's first lab-grown meatballs made by cultivating cow muscle tissue within a sterile environment. Another notable name in cultured meat investing is Dr. Rick Klausner, who is a lead investor in the Dutch company Meatable.

He is the former director of the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) and former Executive Director of Global Health for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Additionally, the cultured meat industry has witnessed public-sector R&D funding awards within the U.S. and the European Union, and China signed a $300 million deal to buy lab-grown meat produced in Israel in a deal that openly signals its intent to supply cultured meat to its massive population of 1.4 billion citizens.

By 2040, a projected 60% of the meat will be created from cells grown within bioreactors and sold across grocery stores and restaurants worldwide. The rise of the cultured meat market will be supported by the sustainability of the process, as well as the industry's ability to provide "tailor-made nutrition" through its meat and seafood products.

Recent surveys indicate that nearly 50% of consumers do not have reservations about consuming cultured meat. Over the next 10 to 20 years, the cultured meat market is projected to act as a major disruptor to the conventional meat market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. CULTURED MEAT OVERVIEW

2. HISTORY, SCIENCE, & TECHNOLOGY OF CULTURED MEAT

2.1 Nomenclature

2.2 History of Cultured Meat

2.3 The Science of Cultured Meat

3. POTENTIAL BENEFITS OF CULTURED MEAT

3.1 Sustainability

3.2 Environmental Benefits

3.3 Animal Welfare

3.4 Food Safety

3.5 Novel Foods

4. PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL ASPECTS OF CULTURED MEAT

4.1 Structure and Texture

4.2 Color

4.3 Flavor

4.4 Nutritional Composition

5. CULTURE MEAT PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGIES AND ADVANCES

5.1 Step 1: Acquisition of Seed Cells

5.2 Step 2: Large-Scale Expansion of Seed Cells

5.3 Step 3: Induced Differentiation of Seed Cells

5.4 Step 4: Assembly of Cultured Cells into Meat Products

5.5 Technical Challenges for Large-Scale Production of Cultured Meat

5.5.1 Animal Component-Free Medium for Cell Culture

5.5.2 Intelligent Bioreactor for Scale Up

5.5.3 Degradable/Edible Scaffold for a 3D Structure

5.5.4 Technological Challenges in Cultured Meat Production

5.5.5 The Biggest Challenge

5.5.6 Mass Production Technology

5.5.7 Other Technological Challenges

5.5.8 Production Cost of Cultured Meat

5.6 Additional Emerging Applications of Cultured Meat Technology

5.7 Cultured Meat Reaching the Retail Market: Possible Scenarios

6. ANALYSIS OF CULTURE MEDIUM COSTS FOR LAB-GROWN MEAT

6.1 Cost Breakdown of Pharmaceutical Grade Culture Media

6.2 Cost Breakdown of Food Grade Basal Medium Ingredients

6.3 Potential Scenarios to Reduce Cell Culture Medium Cost

6.3.1 Projected Cost and Fold Reduction (Cost Comparisons)

7. RESEARCH LANDSCAPE

7.1 Cell Line Research at ETH Zurich

7.2 Culture Media Research at New Castle University

7.3 Research at University of Wisconsin, Madison for Scaffolding

7.4 Research on Bioprocess Design at the University of BATH

7.5 Cultured Meat Research Lab Database

7.6 Scientific Publications on Cultured Meat

8. PATENT LANDSCAPE

8.1 Types of Patent Claims

8.2 Notable Patent Holders in Cultured Meat

8.2.1 Impossible Foods

8.2.3 Beyond Meat

8.2.4 JUST

8.2.5 UPSIDE Foods (Memphis Meats)

8.2.6 Perfect Day Foods

8.3 Patent Applications for Scaffolds

9. INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE

9.1 Capital Invested by Type of Cultured Meat

9.3 Cultured Meat Companies by Size of Investment

9.4 Agronomics: The Largest Investor

9.5 Public Sector Investments in Cultured Meat Sector

9.6 A Bird's-Eye View of Investments in Cultured Meat Sector

9.6.1 A Complete List of Venture Investments in the Cultured Meat Industry

9.6.2 Most Active Investors in the Cultured Meat Industry

10. CULTURED MEAT INDUSTRY: CURRENT STATUS, BREAKTHROUGHS, AND HISTORIC EVENTS

10.1 Global Presence of Cultured Meat Companies

10.2 Cultured Meat Products under Development

10.2.1 Chicken Nugget from JUST

10.2.2 Chicken Tender from Memphis Meats (UPSIDE Foods)

10.2.3 Cultured Beef Meat Ball by Memphis Meats (UPSIDE Foods)

10.2.4 Cultured Pork Belly and Bacon from Higher Steaks

10.2.5 Cultured Pork Sausage by New Age Meats

10.3 Share of Companies by Product Type

10.4 Cultured Meat Industry's Landmark Events

10.4.1 First QSR Partnership in Cultured Meat Space

10.4.2 First Partnership in Cultured Meat Space

10.4.3 First Restaurant Concept in Cultured Meat Space

10.4.4 First Acquisition in Cultured Meat Space

10.4.5 First Commercial Sale of Cultured Meat Product

10.4.6 First Series B Fund Raising in Cultured Meat Space

10.4.7 First U.S. Government's R&D Funding for Cultured Meat

10.4.8 First E.U. R&D Funding for Cultured Meat

10.4.9 First Paper on Soy Protein Scaffolding

10.5 Major Recent Developments in Cultured Meat Sector

10.5.1 Aleph Farms' Partnerships with Mitsubishi and BRF S.A.

10.5.2 BlueNalu's $60 Million Convertible-Note Financing

10.5.3 Future Meat Produces Cultured Chicken Breast for $7.50

10.5.4 Breakthrough Energy's Recommended Policy Priorities

10.6 Tasting Events

10.6.1 Israeli PM Tasting Aleph Farms Cultured Steak

10.6.2 SuperMeat's "The Chicken" Project

10.6.3 Lab Farm Foods' Cultured Chicken Nuggets and Pork Liver Pate

10.6.4 Avant Meat's Cultured Fish Fillets

10.6.5 Wildtype's Cultured Sushi-Grade Salmon

10.6.6 Shiok Meats' Tasting Event for its Cultured Lobster

10.7 The Leading Edge of Cultured Meat Production

10.7.1 Factory Capacity for Supplying 10% of the Conventional Meat Market

10.7.2 An Option for New Bioreactor Designs

10.7.3 Location of Large-Scale Manufacturing Facilities by Geography

10.7.4 Cultured Meat at a Premium Price

10.8 Time for Cultured Meat to Reach the Market

10.9 Current Limitations in Cultured Meat Industry

10.9.1 Design and Optimization of Bioreactors

10.9.2 Serum-Free Culture Media Development

10.10 The Race toward Pilot Plant Setup

10.11 Hybrid Products: The First to Reach the Market

10.12 Cost Parity of Cultured Meat with Conventional Meat

10.13 World's First Cultured Meat Facility in Israel

10.14 Proliferation of Cultured Meat Nonprofits

11. STARTUP LANDSCAPE

11.1 Complete List of Cultured Meat Startups

11.2 New Startups Focusing on Enabling Technologies

11.3 Startups Specializing in the Development of Growth Factors

12. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

12.1 Australia-New Zealand

12.2 Canada

12.3 United States

12.4 European Union

12.5 United Kingdom

12.6 Singapore

12.7 Japan

13. CULTURED MEAT MARKET: MARKET SIZE, TRENDS, AND FUTURE PROJECTIONS

13.1 Global Market for Conventional Meat by Type

13.2 Changing Landscape of Global Meat Market

13.4 Global Market for Cultured Meat by Geography, with Forecasts through 2032

13.5 Global Market for Cultured Meat by Type, with Forecasts through 2032

14. CULTURED MEAT MARKET: COMPANY PROFILES

Agulos Biotech, LLC

Aleph Farms

Alife Foods

Ants Innovate

ArtMeat

Artemys Foods

Avant Meats Company Limited

B.I.F.E. Laboratorios-Craveri

BIOMILQ

Back of the Yard Algae Sciences

Balletic Foods

Because Animals

Bene Meat Technologies AS

Biftek, Inc.

BioBQ

BioFood Systems

BioMilk, Ltd.

BioTech Foods

Blue Ridge Bantam

BlueNalu, Inc.

Bluu Biosciences

Boston Meats, Inc.

Bruno Cell SRL

CELL AG TECH

CELLINK

Cass Materials Pty Ltd.

Cell Guidance Systems Ltd.

CellMEAT

CellX

Cellivate Technologies

Celltainer Biotech BV

CellulaREvolution

Cellular Agriculture, Ltd.

Clear Meat Private Limited

Core Biogenesis

Cubiq Foods

Cultured Blood

Cultured Decadence

D Bio-Tissues Ltd.

DaNAgreen Co., Ltd.

Defined Bioscience, Inc.

Dipole Materials

Diverse Farms

East Just, Inc.

Finless Foods, Inc.

Fork & Goode

Future Fields

Future Meat Technologies

Gelatex Technologies, Ltd.

HCS Pharma

Heuros

HigherSteaks

Hoxton Farms

Incuvers

Innocent Meat UG

IntegriCulture, Inc.

Investment from DX Ventures

JOINN Biologics

Jellatech

KosmodeHealth

Lab Farm Foods

Luyef Biotechnologies

Magic Valley, Pty, Ltd.

MagicCavier

Matrix Meats

MeaTech D Ltd.

Meatable

Metalytics, Inc.

Mirai Foods AG

Mission Barns

Mogale Meat Co.

Mosa Meat

Multus Media

MyoWorks, Pvt. Ltd.

Mzansi Meat, Co.

NUProtein Co., Ltd.

New Age Meats

Novel Farms, Inc.

ORF Genetics Ltd.

Orbillion Bio

Ospin Modular Bioprocessing

Peace of Meat

Perfect Day Foods

Roslin Technologies Ltd.

Shiok Meats

SingCell Tx Pte. Ltd

SunP Biotech

SuperMeat

Tantti Laboratory, Inc.

TeOra

Tiamat Sciences

TissueByNET Co., Ltd.

TurtleTree Labs

Umami Meats

Unicorn Biotechnologies

Upside Foods, Inc.

Vivax Bio

Vow

White Board Foods

Wildtype

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utr3aq

