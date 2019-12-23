NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cumene Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833422/?utm_source=PRN

Summary

Global cumene capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 17.59 mtpa in 2018 to 18.71 mtpa by 2023. Around five planned and announced cumene plants are expected to come online in Asia, Europe and Former Soviet Union over the upcoming years. Among countries, Germany is expected to lead cumene capacity growth by 2023, followed by Malaysia and Russia.



Scope

- Global cumene capacity outlook by region

- Global cumene capacity outlook by country

- Cumene planned and announced plants details

- Capacity share of the major cumene producers globally

- Global cumene capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global cumene capital expenditure outlook by country



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced cumene plants globally

- Understand regional cumene supply scenario

- Identify opportunities in the global cumene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of cumene capacity data



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833422/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

