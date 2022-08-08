Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Size, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This trenchless pipe rehabilitation method causes minimal disruption to traffic, work productivity, and people at home. It is installed by municipalities or utilities by accessing piping systems from city manholes. CIPP liners manufacturing has to be compliant with various standards, regulated by ASTM and has to follow the emission norms of different regulatory bodies such as OSHA regulation.

There are various trenchless technologies used for pipe rehabilitation such as CIPP, SIPP, pipe bursting, and slip lining. Among all, CIPP is the most widely used technology and alone accounts for more than 40% of the trenchless pipe rehabilitation market. The global CIPP market grew at a healthy rate over the past five years, and it also witnessed a marginal drop in its growth trajectory amid the pandemic in 2020. The resulting market loss is estimated to be aptly compensated by a swift growth in the sale of CIPP during 2020-2021 and beyond, filling all the voids generated due to the pandemic.

The major factors that are continuously fuelling the growth of the CIPP market are as follows:

Aging potable and sewage water structure

Increasing spending by municipalities on utilities and pipeline-rehabilitation

Increasing awareness about the benefits of trenchless methods

High performance of CIPP over competing technologies

Consequently, the overall cured-in-place pipe market is estimated to grow at a decent CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, to reach a value of US$ 3.1 Billion in 2027.

The cured-in-place pipe market is segmented into the following categories:

Cured-in-Place Pipe Market, by Diameter Type

1-2.5-Feet Diameter Pipe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) 2.5-5-Feet Diameter Pipe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) >5 feet Diameter Pipe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Cured-in-Place Pipe Market, by Resin Type

Polyester Resin (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) Vinyl Ester Resin (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) Epoxy Resin (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Cured-in-Place Pipe Market, by Fabric Type

Polyester Fabrics (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) Glass Fabrics (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) Other Fabrics (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Cured-in-Place Pipe Market, by Weaving Type

Woven CIPP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) Non-woven CIPP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) Other CIPP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Cured-in-Place Pipe Market, by Curing Type

Hot Water Curing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) Steam Curing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) UV Curing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Cured-in-Place Pipe Market, by Coating Type

PP-Coated CIPP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) PE-Coated CIPP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) PU-Coated CIPP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) Non-Coated CIPP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

, , , and Rest of the World) Other Coating CIPP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Cured-in-Place Pipe Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

(Country Analysis: The , , and ) Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Spain , and Rest of Europe )

(Country Analysis: , , The UK, , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , Australia , Singapore , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

(Country Analysis: , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America , Middle East , and Others)



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cured-in-Place Pipe Market Environment Analysis

3. Cured-in-Place Pipe Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

4. Cured-in-Place Pipe Market Assessment (2016-2027)

5. Competitive Analysis

6. Strategic Growth Opportunities

7. Company Profile of Key Players (Alphabetically Arranged)

8. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aegion Corporation

Ashimori Industry CoLtd.

Granite Construction Inc.

IMPREG GmbH

IPR (Inland Pipe Rehabilitation)

Per Aarsleff A/S

RELINEEUROPE GmbH

SAERTEX GmbH & Co.KG

SAK Construction, LLC

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Waterline Renewal Technologies

