Global Current and Voltage Sensors Industry Analysis Report 2024-2029 Featuring LEM, Allegro MicroSystems, Melexis, Electrohms, Bosch, Valeo, Borgwarner, Sinomags, Carlo Gavazzi, and Infineon

DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Current and Voltage Sensors Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Technology Type (Hall Effect Technology, FluxGate Technology, Fiber Optic Technology, Others), By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyses the Current and Voltage Sensors Market by Region Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and 10 Countries United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India

The demand for energy-efficient solutions is increasing across various industries, and current and voltage sensors play a crucial role in enabling energy efficiency by monitoring and controlling power consumption. Additionally, electric and hybrid vehicles require sophisticated power electronics systems that rely on these sensors for accurate and reliable monitoring and control of power.

As the adoption EV continues to grow, the demand for current and voltage sensors is expected to increase. Renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power require power electronics systems that rely on sensors for accurate and reliable monitoring and control of power. As the deployment of renewable energy sources continues to increase, the demand for current and voltage sensors is expected to grow.

Renewable energy and smart EV charging have a bright future, and they hold great promise for a cleaner, more sustainable world. As technology advances, even more advancements in renewable energy sources and the smart charging systems that support them will happen.

The EV revolution is upon us. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the number of electricity-powered passenger vehicles on the world's roads could surpass 250 million by 2030, while the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) estimates that electric buses and other mass transit vehicles could number well over 10 million.

Hall-effect technology based sensors work well for AC and DC and high or low currents, but performance is limited with higher frequencies. By nature, they're smaller and well isolated, let alone accurate within certain current ranges.

Importantly, they can be located anywhere on the current path, simplifying design, installation, and maintenance. Typically based on a semiconductor material, they're placed perpendicular to the magnetic field produced by a current. The voltage they generate is proportional to the current.

Fluxgate current sensors can generally work with both AC and DC, offering good isolation, good low-current performance, slightly greater size and complexity, and often better accuracy than Hall-effect devices. Fluxgate sensors, built around nonlinear magnetic materials, depend on changes in magnetization related to the magnetic field created by the current. This produces precise as well as highly linear results. Fluxgate current transducers are capable of high accuracy and are often used in applications where precise current measurements are essential.

Current and voltage sensors provide a simple and cost-effective method to monitor electrical system performance and efficiency. Real-time current and voltage sensing make it possible to predict component failures, schedule preventative maintenance, and minimize downtime. Sensors find a wide range of applications across various industries. In industrial automation, for example, these sensors are used to prevent motor overload and to detect abnormal conditions like phase loss or unbalance. Importance of sensors used in industrial automation include monitoring and control, safety and security, predictive maintenance, energy efficiency among others.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Current and Voltage Sensors Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Current and Voltage Sensors Market by Region (Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa ) and 10 Countries ( United States , Canada , Germany , United Kingdom , France , Italy , China , Japan , South Korea , India ).

, , & ) and 10 Countries ( , , , , , , , , , ). The report presents the analysis of Current and Voltage Sensors Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Current and Voltage Sensors Market By Technology Type (Hall Effect Technology, FluxGate Technology, Fiber Optic Technology, Other Types)

The report analyses the Current and Voltage Sensors Market By Application (Automotive, Automation, Renewable Energy, Energy Distribution, Railway and Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Technology Type, & by application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Strategic Recommendations

Invest in Advanced Technology of Sensors for Renewable Energy

Invest in R&D of Sensors

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Positioning

Prominent Companies Market Share

Company Profiles

LEM Holding

Allegro MicroSystems

Melexis

Electrohms

Bosch

Valeo

Borgwarner

Sinomags

Carlo Gavazzi

Infineon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nkhhuu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets