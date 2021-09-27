Global Custom Application Development Service Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services to Boost Market Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Sep 27, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The custom application development service market is poised to grow by $ 31.76 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Bourntec Solutions Inc., Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., Iblesoft Inc., Infanion, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing adoption of cloud-based services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of open-source platforms might hamper the market growth.
Custom Application Development Service Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41185
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Domain Name System Tools Market -The domain name system (DNS) tools market size is expected to reach a value of USD 3.31 billion, at a CAGR of 10.26%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!
Software Testing Services Market -The software testing services market size in ANZ has the potential to grow by USD 569.74 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample report now!
Custom Application Development Service Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our custom application development service market report covers the following areas:
- Custom Application Development Service Market size
- Custom Application Development Service Market trends
- Custom Application Development Service Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing adoption of analytics in enterprise applications as one of the prime reasons driving the custom application development service market growth during the next few years.
Custom Application Development Service Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Custom Application Development Service Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Custom Application Development Service Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Custom Application Development Service Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist custom application development service market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the custom application development service market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the custom application development service market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of custom application development service market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Bourntec Solutions Inc.
- Capgemini SE
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Iblesoft Inc.
- Infanion
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article