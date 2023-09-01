Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Markets, 2019-2023 & 2024-2029 Featuring Atento, Teleperformance, TTEC, Startek, Concentrix, Webhelp, Majorel, Transcom, Serco, & Syskes Enterprises

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis By Service Channel, End-User, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Customer Experience (CX) outsourcing Market is expected to generate USD 173.68 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 90.87 Billion in 2022. In today's consumer-centric marketplace, there is a steady increase in demand for outsourced CX services. The customer experience (CX) is increasingly prioritized in corporate plans and is still recognized as an independent company responsibility.

During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~10%. Major companies in the market have also been coming up with solutions in line with the changing requirements, which has further accelerated the growth of the CX outsourcing industry during the forecast period.

The Global Customer Experience (CX) outsourced Market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029. 

Demand for Outsourced CX Services is Growing Steadily in today's consumer-centric marketplace. Customer experience (CX) continues to be recognized as a distinct business function and takes centre stage in many business strategies. Companies have learned during the COVID-19 pandemic that it is more important than ever to have a comprehensive CX and a resilient contact center operation.

In recent years, the Customer Experience (CX) Outsourcing Market has experienced a profound transformation, driven by rapid technological advancements. From leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to adopting cloud-based solutions, CX outsourcing providers are capitalizing on the power of technology to revolutionize customer support services.

One of the most significant technological developments in the CX outsourcing market is the integration of AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants. These intelligent tools enable companies to provide instant responses to customer queries, 24/7, significantly improving response times and customer satisfaction. By handling routine inquiries, chatbots free up human agents to focus on more complex and high-value interactions, leading to greater efficiency and cost savings.

Technological developments have become the driving force behind the evolution of the Customer Experience (CX) Outsourcing Market. AI, automation, big data analytics, and cloud-based solutions have transformed the way businesses approach customer support services.

As CX outsourcing providers continue to embrace and leverage these innovations, they are poised to deliver even more exceptional and personalized customer experiences, further solidifying the industry's position as a crucial component of modern business strategies.

Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market: Historic and Forecast, (2019-2029)

  • Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market
  • Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market: Solution Mix
  • Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market: Dashboard
  • Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market: Market Value Assessment, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market

Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market Segmentation: By Service Channel

  • Voice/Call Center Outsourced, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Social Media/Chat/Web Outsourced, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • E-mail Outsourced, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market Segmentation: By End-user

  • BFSI, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Retail & E-commerce, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Travel/Hospitality & Cargo, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Healthcare, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Competitive Positioning

  • Companies' Product Positioning
  • Market Position Matrix
  • Client Concentration by Major Key Players : Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market
  • Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market: Top 10 market players & Teleperformance's AI implementation experience
  • Market Share Analysis of Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Screening Market

Strategic Recommendations

  • Handling the workforce in a B2B CX environment
  • Opting for an appropriate outsourcing model for B2B

Industry Ecosystem Analysis

  • Macro-Economic Factor Assessment
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Porter's Five Forces Model

The companies analysed in the report include

  • Atento
  • Teleperformance SE
  • TTEC Holdings, Inc
  • Startek, Inc
  • Concentrix Corporation
  • Webhelp
  • Majorel
  • Transcom WorldWide AB
  • Serco
  • Syskes Enterprises

