Global Customer Experience (CX) Services Markets 2021-2022: Enhancement of Visualization and Reporting Capabilities to Achieve Competitive Differentiation

This report discusses some of the innovative use-cases of social media and social media analytics to boost customer journeys throughout various stages.

In addition, it explores how the social media analytics market is evolving with transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), competitive intelligence, sentiment analysis, and more.

It also discusses key players in the market, future trends, market growth drivers, restraints, and predictions around social media analytics investments in-depth and provides relevant recommendations for businesses.

Social media analytics is the process of evaluating and examining data about conversations on social media platforms to understand customer preferences and gain competitive intelligence. Social media analytics can be predictive, prescriptive, or descriptive and help businesses understand different parts of a problem, thereby enabling them to tackle the issue in a strategic manner.

When combined with other voice-of-the-customer (VoC) data (obtained from surveys, reviews, and other sources), social media analytics can be leveraged to inform a business's marketing, sales, service, and engagement initiatives and strategy to offer fulfilling customer experiences.

Despite these benefits, social media analytics is not utilized optimally by most businesses. This is because the benefits of social media or its analytics are not known too well, or the data is too vast and unstructured.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Social Media Analysis Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 2021

Key Business Goals, Global, 2021

Top CX priorities, Global, 2021 to 2022

Interaction Channels Supported by Industry, Global, 2021 to 2022

Estimated Percentage of Interactions Handled Across Channels, Global, between 2019 and 2020

Priority of Channels by Industry Due to COVID-19, Global, 2021-2022

Priority of Technologies by Industry due to COVID-19, Global, 2021 to 2022

Top 2021 Investment Predictions

3. Market Environment, Key Growth Drivers, and Restraints

4. Customer Behavior Shapes Business Behavior

Socially Distanced but Socially Connected - Customer Behavior

Businesses Respond to Customer Behavior on Social

5. Social Media Analytics and Customer Journey

Social Media Analytics Classification

Types of Feedback Business Can Get

A Typical Customer's Journey Mapped Across 5 Buying Stages

Social Media Analytics Across Customer Journey

Digital and Physical Touchpoints Impacting Customers' Buying Journey, Global, 2021

Customer and Business Actions Through the Social Customer Journey

6. Reaping Benefits With Social Media Analytics

Benefits of Social Media Analytics

Evolution of the Contact Center with Social Media Analytics

Evolution of the Contact Center with Social Media

Contact Center and Social Media Process Flow

Contact Center Solutions Providers Leverage Social Media for Customer Care

Limitations of Social Media Analytics for CX

7. Future with Social Media Analytics

Future Trends of Social CX

Future of Work Skills to Ensure Great CX

8. Social Media Analytics and CX Use Cases

Social Media Analysis - CX Use Cases

Use Cases - Social Customer Service Strengthens Customer Relationships

Use Cases - Crisis and Reputation Management to Maintain Brand Perception

Use Cases - Social Selling to Boost Business Revenue

Use Cases - Customer Engagement

Use Cases - Product Innovation and Improvement

9. Social Media Analytics Solution Provider Landscape

Social Media Analytics Providers Profiled

Vendor Scoping

Key Features to Consider While Buying an Analytics Solution

10. Growth Opportunities and Recommendations

Growth Opportunity 1 - Partnerships, Acquisitions, and Mergers to Boost Analytics Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 2 - Emphasis on Security and Data Compliance

Growth Opportunity 3 - Enhancement of Visualization and Reporting Capabilities to Achieve Competitive Differentiation

