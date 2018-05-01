NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Customized Green Warehouse Facility for Chemical Industry



The global customized green warehouse facility market for the chemical industry uses sustainable and environment-friendly warehousing techniques and functions for optimizing the storage and flow of goods. This is achieved by reducing the waste, checking the carbon emission, and the discharge of harmful effluents from chemical warehouses.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global customized green warehouse facility market for chemical industry to grow at a CAGR of 3.48% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global customized green warehouse facility market for chemical industry for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Customized Green Warehouse Facility Market for Chemical Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Agility

• APL Logistics

• BDP International

• DB Schenker

• Deutsche Post DHL Group



Market driver

• Growing demand for cost-effective warehousing

Market challenge

• High complexities in storage of hazardous chemicals in warehouses

Market trend

• Growth of the Net Zero Energy (NZE) building concept in warehousing industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



