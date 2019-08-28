Global Cut Flower Packaging Markets, 2017-2019 & 2026 - Growing Sales of Cut Flowers Via Online Stores
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cut Flower Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cut Flower Packaging market accounted for $1.82 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.32 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include growing sales of cut flowers via online stores, rising digitization and leaning of the millennial inhabitants towards buying products online and increasing environmental concerns. However, storage of the packed material and quality issues such as damage and spoilage of flower is restraining the market growth.
Cut flowers are blossom buds trimmed from the plant demeanor it. It includes a variety of flowers such as orchids, roses, lilies, carnations and chrysanthemums among others. Cut flower packaging serves a dual function. It protects the blossom buds and enhances its aesthetic request with a sophisticated finish. The wrapping can be completed in various packaging formats such as sleeves, boxes & cartons and wrap sheets.
Among material type, the plastic segment is expected to have considerable growth, owing to its features such as durability and cost-effective packaging solution. By Geography, The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate, due to the rising harvest of multiple variant flowers.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Cut Flower Packaging Market, By Packaging Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Sleeves
5.3 Boxes & Cartons
5.4 Wrapping Sheets
5.5 Poles
5.6 Metal Stand
5.7 Bags
6 Global Cut Flower Packaging Market, By Material Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Plastic
6.3 Paper & Paperboard
6.4 Jute
6.5 Other Material Types
6.5.1 Fabrics
6.5.2 Wood
7 Global Cut Flower Packaging Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bunch or a Bouquet of Cut Flowers
7.3 Single Cut Flower
8 Global Cut Flower Packaging Market, By Sales & Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Online Sales
8.3 Florists
8.4 Supermarkets & Retail Stores
9 Global Cut Flower Packaging Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Mos Packaging Printing Factory
11.2 Atlas Packaging Ltd.
11.3 Taghleef Industries LLC
11.4 DS Smith plc
11.5 Flopak, Inc.
11.6 Flamingo Holland Inc.
11.7 Smurfit Kappa Group
11.8 Robert Mann Packaging, Inc.
11.9 Dilpack Kenya
11.10 Broekhof Verpakkingen B.V.
11.11 Uflex Ltd.
11.12 Hawaii Box & Packaging, Inc.
11.13 Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.
11.14 Koen Pack USA, Inc.
11.15 A-ROO Company LLC
11.16 JX Nippon ANCI Corporation
11.17 Sirane Limited
11.18 Pacombi Group B.V.
11.19 Ernest Packaging Solutions, Inc.
11.20 Packaging Industries Ltd.
