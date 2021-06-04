Global Cut Flowers Market Report 2021: Marketing a Farm Story to Attract Customers to Gain Prominence

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cut Flowers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Flower Type, Application, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cut flowers market was valued at US$ 34,347.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 49,074.09 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% from 2019 to 2028.



Afriflora Sher; Washington Bulb Co., Inc.; Oserian; Dummen Orange; The Queen's Flowers; The Kariki Group; Selecta one; Karen Roses; MultiFlora; and Rosebud Limited are among the well-established players in the global cut flowers market.



Based on flower type, the cut flowers market is segmented into rose, carnation, lilium, chrysanthemum & gerbera, and others. The rose segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. Rose plants range in size from compact, miniature roses, to climbers that can reach seven meters in height. Different species hybridize easily, and this has been used in the development of the wide range of garden roses. Cultivation of rose cut flower is a profitable crop for farmers. Selection of the right variety of flowers is an important tool in commercial floriculture.



Geographically, the cut flowers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe held the largest share of the market in 2019, followed by North America.

With increasing per capita income and changing lifestyles, the demand for cut flowers in the region is growing significantly. Increase in use of cut flowers for decorative purposes and for gifting on special occasions is driving the cut flowers market in Europe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Cut Flowers Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Cut Flowers Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in the demand of cut flowers for decorative purposes

5.1.2 Various health benefits associated with cut flowers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent conditions to be met by cut flowers

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 E-commerce Purchases

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Marketing a farm story to attract customers

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Cut Flowers - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Cut Flowers Market Overview

6.2 Cut Flowers Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Global Cut Flowers Market Analysis - By Flower Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cut Flowers Market Breakdown, By Flower Type, 2019 & 2028

7.3 Rose

7.4 Carnation

7.5 Lilium

7.6 Chrysanthemum and Gerbera



8. Global Cut Flowers Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Cut Flowers Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 2028

8.3 Home

8.4 Commercial



9. Global Cut Flowers Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Cut Flowers Market Breakdown, By Distribution Channel, 2019 & 2028

9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.4 Specialty Store/Florists

9.5 Online Retail



10. Cut Flowers Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Cut Flowers Market

11.1 Overview



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Strategy and Business Planning

12.2 Mergers and Acquisitions



13. Key Company Profiles

Afriflora Sher

Washington Bulb Co., Inc.

Oserian

Dummen Orange

The Queen's Flowers

The Kariki Group

Selecta one

Karen Roses

MultiFlora

Rosebud Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/autobz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

