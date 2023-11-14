Global Cut Flowers Market Report 2023: Market Set to Reach $51.9 Billion by 2031, Fuelled by Health Benefits and Rising Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cut Flowers Market, By Type, By Application, By Flower Colors, By Distribution Channel, Estimation & Forecast, 2018-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cut flowers market held a market value of US$ 30.63 Billion in 2022, with a value of US$ 51.9 Billion by 2031. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period. The market volume in 2022 was 3052.01 thousand units and is expected to grow at a rate of 5% over the anticipated period.

Research indicates that having flowers in your home or workplace can offer a plethora of health advantages. Flowers are known to have a positive impact on mood and can help alleviate stress and anxiety. The sight and fragrance of fresh flowers can trigger positive emotions and contribute to a more relaxed and serene atmosphere.

Studies have revealed that having flowers in the workplace can enhance productivity and creativity. Flowers can stimulate the brain and boost cognitive function, resulting in improved concentration and focus.

The North American cut flowers market encompasses the US, Canada, and Mexico. In addition, the European enterprise cut flowers market comprises the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia, and the rest of Europe. In 2022, the European cut flowers market held the largest market share at 58.4%.

Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa region is divided into UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Madagascar, Kenya, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa. The MEA region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 7% during the forecast period.

Key players in the industry include Afriflora Sher, Dummen Orange, MultiFlora, Karen Roses, Oserian, Selecta One, Rosebud Limited, The Kariki Group, Washington Bulb Co., Inc., The Queen's Flowers, and others. The combined market share of the four major players is close to 40%.

For example, in April 2022, a novel experimental project was launched to address the water hyacinth issue in Lake Ziway. Five flower nurseries, including Sher Ethiopia, Ziway Roses, AQ Roses, Braam Roses, and Herburg Roses, are participating in the two-year project. Other collaborators include IDH, Haile Resort, various PUM experts, implementation partner Fair & Sustainable, and IDH.

The initiative aims to produce dried water hyacinth briquettes as a substitute for charcoal, as well as weaving baskets. The project seeks to create small businesses for women and young individuals. If the trial proves successful, it may expand to a larger area near the lake, allowing for the processing of more water hyacinth.

The health advantages of cuts flowers

Cut flowers can help to improve indoor air quality by reducing levels of harmful chemicals and pollutants. Plants and flowers are natural air purifiers, and can help to remove toxins and improve overall air quality. Also, flowers have also been shown to have a positive impact on recovery time in hospital patients. Patients who had flowers in their hospital room reported less pain, anxiety, and fatigue, and had lower blood pressure and heart rate.



All these health advantages of cut flowers have made them a popular choice for home decor, events, and corporate settings, driving the growth of the cut flowers market. Consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of having flowers in their lives, leading to increased demand for fresh and beautiful blooms.

Additionally, advances in transportation and technology have made it easier to transport and preserve cut flowers, making them more widely available and accessible.



Increase in usage of cut flowers in retail and hospitality

The increase in the usage of cut flowers in retail and hospitality is one of the key drivers for the cut flowers market. Cut flowers are popular in retail and hospitality settings as they add beauty, color, and fragrance to the space, creating a welcoming atmosphere for customers and guests. The use of cut flowers has become an important aspect of visual merchandising and interior decoration in these sectors, leading to a growing demand for cut flowers.



In the retail industry, cut flowers are used in various settings such as in-store displays, window displays, and as part of product presentations. Flowers are often used to highlight certain products, create a certain ambiance, or to provide a pleasant shopping experience for customers. Retailers also use cut flowers for special events such as product launches, store openings, and seasonal promotions, further driving the demand for cut flowers in this industry.



In the hospitality industry, cut flowers are used to decorate hotel lobbies, conference rooms, guest rooms, and restaurants. They are also used for special events such as weddings, banquets, and corporate functions. The use of cut flowers in these settings creates a warm and welcoming environment for guests and contributes to the overall customer experience.

Segments Overview:

By Type

The rose segment is projected to grow highest with the fastest growing rate of 7.2% over the anticipated period. The segment also held the largest market share of 42.8% in 2022.

Rose

Chrysanthemum

Carnation

Gerbera

Anthurium

Orchids

Gladiolus

Tuberose

Others

By Application

The commercial segment is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Moreover, the segment also held the largest market share of 84.6% in 2022.

Home

Commercial

Restaurants & Cafes

Hotels

Airports

Wedding Destinations

Salon

Others

By Flower Colors

The purple, lavender or blue held the highest market share with 33.7% in 2022. The white segment is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 33.7% over the forecast period.

White

Purple, Lavender or Blue

Yellow or orange

Red pink

By Distribution Channel

The online segment held the highest market share of 84.3% in 2022, the segment is also likely to grow highest with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2031.

Online

Offline

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Store/Florists

