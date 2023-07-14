Global Cut Flowers Market to Reach $45.5 Billion by 2027, Driven by Growing Demand for Floral Decorations and Expanding Gifting Preferences

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cut Flowers Market by Type (Rose, Chrysanthemum, Carnation, Gerbera, Lilium), Application (Home & Commercial), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores/Florists, Online Retail) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cut flowers market is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching USD 45.5 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include the increasing demand for floral decorations in events and cultural celebrations, expanding gifting preferences, and significant investments by key players in the market.

The market offers a wide variety of fresh-cut flowers, with more than two hundred different types available globally. Over the years, there has been a surge in demand for cut flowers, and many traditional varieties such as roses, chrysanthemums, and carnations are now grown in Central and South America due to lower labor costs and favorable climate conditions. Additionally, specialty cuts like lilies, snapdragons, gerberas, tulips, and gladiolas have gained popularity as domestically produced flowers.

Major players in the cut flowers market include Dummen Orange, Danziger Group, Dos Gringos LLC., Esmeralda Farms, Flamingo, Florance Flora, Karen Roses Company, Marginpar BV, Multiflora, Rosebud Limited, Selecta One, Washington Bulb Co., Inc., Soex Flora, and Florius Flowers.

Europe holds the largest market share in 2021, with a CAGR of 3.7%. The region's growth is driven by the increasing importance of flowers in various occasions, decorations, and gifting purposes. The European market also witnesses a rising proportion of flowers sourced from developing countries, with the Netherlands emerging as a major trade hub. This trend presents opportunities for exporters from developing nations to cater to the growing demand in Europe.

Asia Pacific is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The region benefits from the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms, enabling online purchases of cut flowers. The number of retailers selling flowers through the internet, including florists, large supermarkets, and online specialists, is growing. Moreover, the variety of flowers available for online purchase is expanding, making the internet the fastest-growing market outlet in many Asian countries.

In terms of flower types, roses dominate the cut flowers market, accounting for USD 12,414.6 million in 2021. The lilium segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Roses, belonging to the genus Rosa, hold significant importance in the ornamental flower industry and are widely used as cut flowers in vases and gardens. Roses have gained popularity not only for their fragrance but also as a symbol of love and beauty, with many countries adopting them as their national flower.

Companies Mentioned:

Beekenkamp Group, Berg Roses, Danziger Group, David Austin Roses, Dos Gringos LLC, Dummen Orange, Esmeralda Farms, Flamingo, Florance Flora, Florius Flower, Jardines De Los Andes, Jet Fresh Flowers, Karen Roses Company, Marginpar Bv, Maryland Grown Flowers, Multiflora, Porta Nova, Rosa Flora Limited, Rosebud Limited, Selecta One, Soex Flora, The Queen's Flowers, Turkish Flower Group, Washington Bulb Co. Inc., Wesselman Flowers.

With the increasing demand for floral decorations and the growth of gifting preferences, the global cut flowers market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years. Market players, along with advancements in e-commerce platforms and innovative marketing strategies, are expected to further boost market growth and cater to the evolving consumer needs in the cut flowers industry.

