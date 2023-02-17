Global Cutting Tools Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Power Tools in DIY Activities and Households Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cutting Tools Market, By Product Type, By Chip Breaker, By Material, By Application, By End Users, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cutting tools market held a market value of USD 33,056.3 million in 2021 and is likely to reach USD 47,828.3 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. In addition to that, the market volume is projected to be 14,203.9 million units in 2021, along with a growth rate of 3.7% over the forecast period.



The market participants' industrial expertise and technological know-how fuels the market. More adaptability is possible due to smaller batch sizes and tool modelling using 3D and CAD-CAM technologies, especially in the die and mould manufacturing industry. Almost all industries require cutting tools to correctly manufacture complex CNC components.

Due to rising demand from a number of industries, including aerospace & military, agricultural, automotive, building, weaponry, and electronics, the market for cutting tools is anticipated to grow.



The upfront expense and high running expenditures are a key impediment to the industry's growth within the anticipated time frame. The lack of skilled metal cutting tool manufacturers also hinders the growth of the market for those tools.



Growth Influencers:

Growing market for high-speed steel cutting tools



The market expansion of all high-speed steel (HSS) metal cutting tools is also attributed to the product's quality and growing customer satisfaction concerns. The demand for HSS tools is strong and growing as a result of factors like fewer product errors, greater machining precision, cheaper manufacturing costs, improved surface polish, and quick lead times.

The aeroplane drill bits that will be used in fixtures and portable drilling are produced and manufactured using these HSS equipment. In order to balance the demand for a variety of items including aircraft, automobiles, and other heavy equipment, manufacturing activities are rising, which is a major driver of the global market for high-speed steel metal cutting tools. The capacity to cut heavy metals has greatly improved thanks to these tools.



The increase in production and manufacturing activities in the automotive, aerospace, infrastructural equipment, and industrial machinery industries has a significant impact on the market for high-speed steel (HSS) metal cutting tools.

The demand for products in the aerospace sector is influenced by a few variables, including growing need for new aircraft manufacture, air travel, and booming activity in the jet sector. Additionally, as a result of improved operational efficiency, innovative cabin design, and other facilities, consumer demand has been trending upward.



Rising demand for cutting tools in end-use industries such as the construction and development industry

By 2030, it is predicted that the global construction market would reach USD 8 trillion, capitalising on various inevitabilities like strong industrialisation, housing demand from an expanding population, and rising disposable income. The demand for construction cutting tools for various operations, including drilling and earth mining, will disrupt the market demand since India and China account for more than 50% of the growth in global construction.



Segments Overview:



The global Cutting tools market is segmented into product type, chip breaker, material, application, and end users.



By Product Type

Solid Round Tools

Indexable Cutting Tools

Indexable Inserts

Boring Inserts

Turning & Profiling Inserts

Indexable Turning & Boring

Indexable Grinding

Indexable Hole Making

The solid round tools segment dominated the market with the 65.9% market share in 2020.



By Chip Breaker

Refrigeration

Solid Mechanical Chip Breakers

Adjustable Mechanical Chip Breakers

The refrigeration segment is projected to hold an opportunity of USD 9498.4 million during the forecast period.



By Material

Cemented carbide

High-speeded steel tool (HSS)

Carbon tool steel

Ceramics tool

Cubic boron nitride Tool (CBN)

Diamond tool

Others

The cemented carbide segment held the largest market share of about 50.7% in 2020.



By Application

Threading & Milling

Shearing & Parting

Grooving & Drilling

Boring

The threading and milling segment held the highest market share with revenue of USD 13,508.8 million in 2020. The shearing and parting segment is estimated to grow fastest with a rate of 4.9% over the forecast period.



By End Users

Machinery Industry

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Defense Industry

Energy Industry

Others

The defense industry segment is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 4.7% during 2021 to 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Power Tools in DIY Activities and Households

Growing Market for High-Speed Steel Cutting Tools

Rising Demand for Cutting Tools in End-Use Industries Such as the Construction and Development Industry

Restraints

High Cost of Cutting Tools

Health and Environmental Concerns Related to the Use of Metal-Cutting Fluids in Manufacturing Settings

Opportunities

Increasing Government Projects in Industry 4.0

Trend

Rapidly Emergence of Product Launches With Advanced Technology

