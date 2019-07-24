Global Cyber Alliance Announces Nastashia (Sasha) Press to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) announced today the appointment of Ms. Nastashia (Sasha) Press to its Board of Directors. Ms. Press, a chief financial officer for a private family foundation, joined the board at its most recent meeting.

Ms. Press is an experienced financial service and international business professional who has three decades' experience in progressively senior executive leadership positions across the telecommunications industry. She was the founding controller at Western Wireless—a provider of wireless services in rural Western United States and ten subsidiaries in developing countries—and participated as a key member of the senior management team established to complete an initial public offering, successfully raising $700 million. She has had responsibility for global internal audit functions, including implementation of Sarbanes-Oxley Section 404. Ms. Press was a key member of the negotiating team for acquisition of an Austrian telecom provider and served as interim CFO for four months subsequent to the acquisition. Ms. Press has a Bachelor of Arts degree from George Washington University.

"I am honored to join the GCA Board and contribute to its strategic growth and global efforts," said Ms. Press. "GCA is committed to collaboration, action and measurement to address our cybersecurity challenges, and I am excited to support its important mission."

GCA Board Chair Scott Charney said, "I am pleased Ms. Press has agreed to join the GCA Board. Her commitment to getting things done and serving the greater good is perfectly aligned with GCA's mission."

GCA President and CEO Philip Reitinger said, "Ms. Press has a strong track record in international business, risk management, and financial analysis. She faces challenges head-on. Her support of GCA, particularly as we look to grow our footprint globally, will be critical to our long-term success."

About Global Cyber Alliance

The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) is an international, cross-sector effort dedicated to eradicating cyber risk and improving our connected world. We achieve our mission by uniting global communities, implementing concrete solutions, and measuring the effect. GCA, a 501(c)3, was founded in September 2015 by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the City of London Police and the Center for Internet Security. Learn more at www.globalcyberalliance.org

For more information, please contact josh@vrge.us.

SOURCE Global Cyber Alliance

Related Links

www.globalcyberalliance.org

