Global Cyber Alliance Launches Craig Newmark Trustworthy Internet and Democracy and Craig Newmark Scholars Programs

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) announces the launch of the Craig Newmark Trustworthy Internet and Democracy Program. In preparation for the 2020 U.S. presidential election, this initiative will provide news outlets, government functionaries, election officials, and community organizations with free toolkits and online forums to help protect them from cyber threats.

This effort is made possible through a $750,000 gift from Craig Newmark Philanthropies and builds on related work GCA conducted earlier in 2019 to create cybersecurity toolkits for election officials, voting rights nonprofits, and journalists. The organization of craigslist founder Craig Newmark donated more than one million dollars to support that initiative.

"This renewed support from Craig Newmark Philanthropies is integral to our core mission – enabling the Internet to reach its promise of benefitting citizens and societies," said Philip Reitinger, President and CEO of the Global Cyber Alliance. "We are truly grateful for Craig's dedication to our work and look forward to his continued counsel as we reach key stakeholders across the globe through this program."

As part of the Craig Newmark Trustworthy Internet and Democracy Program, GCA will:

Develop a cybersecurity toolkit for elected representatives and government functionaries, including Secretaries of State;

Enhance the existing GCA cybersecurity toolkits for election offices and news;

Establish community forums where toolkit users can provide one another with mutual support and receive guidance from GCA; and

Expand outreach efforts for all three toolkits across news, social media, and email;

Translate each toolkit into Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish language.

"We are living in a critical time, when our democratic systems and those who make them happen require strong cyber protections to maintain their integrity," said Newmark. "The Global Cyber Alliance has a proven track record of helping both the private and public sectors solve some of the most vexing Internet security challenges, and I'm proud to continue to support their efforts."

Megan Stifel, Executive Director of Americas at the Global Cyber Alliance has been appointed to oversee the Craig Newmark Trustworthy Internet and Democracy Program. Stifel brings to this role a wealth of cybersecurity experience, having spent the majority of her career in government, including serving as the Director for International Cyber Policy at the National Security Council. Most recently, she was the Cybersecurity Policy Director at Public Knowledge.

"With the 2020 election fast approaching, we're incredibly grateful to Craig Newmark Philanthropies for continuing to support our work to help secure journalists, election officials, government personnel, and voting rights nonprofits from cyber threats," said Stifel. "I'm honored to oversee this new program and look forward to working with the dedicated individuals who will participate in it in the years to come."

The gift from Craig Newmark Philanthropies will also establish the Craig Newmark Scholars Program, through which GCA will hire veterans, women, and reporters for one-year terms where they will help drive the organization's mission. The initiative will offer these individuals an opportunity to enrich or start career paths in cybersecurity, providing an interdisciplinary experience and an immersion into the technical, partnership, fundraising, and policy aspects of cybersecurity work.

Those who are interested in applying to the scholars program should inquire at scholars@globalcyberalliance.org.

About the Global Cyber Alliance

The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) is an international, cross-sector effort dedicated to eradicating cyber risk and improving our connected world. We achieve our mission by uniting global communities, implementing concrete solutions, and measuring the effect. Learn more at www.globalcyberalliance.org.

About Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Craig Newmark Philanthropies was created by craigslist founder Craig Newmark to support and connect people and drive broad civic engagement. It works to advance people and grassroots organizations that are getting stuff done in areas that include trustworthy journalism & the information ecosystem, voter protection, gender diversity in technology, and veterans & military families. For more information, please visit: CraigNewmarkPhilanthropies.org.

