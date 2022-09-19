Global Cyber Insurance Market to Reach $20.43 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cyber Insurance Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cyber insurance market has a CAGR of 16.40% during the forecast period to reach US$20.432 billion by 2027, from US$7.056 billion in 2020.

Growth Factors

Increase in cyber attacks

With the growing adoption of cloud-based technology among companies, cyber-crime cases have increased significantly. Data breach cases have also increased consequently in the last few years. According to IBM, the average overall cost of a data breach increased from US$3.86 million to US$4.24 million, the highest combined cost in the report's history.

In breaches where remote work was a factor in triggering the breach, the average cost was US$1.07 million greater than in breaches where remote work was not a factor. IBM also reported that the average cost of a ransomware assault is reported to be US$4.62 million, which is more than the average cost of a data breach (US$4.24 million).

The IC3 reported in March 2022 that it received over 20,000 Business Email Compromise (BEC) complaints last year, with estimated adjusted losses amounting to US$ 2.4 billion. According to the FBI, Business Email Compromise (BEC) breaches have already resulted in global losses of at least $26 billion since 2016. The cyber insurance industry is anticipated to expand significantly in response to the increasing number of cybercrimes.



Healthcare to become a major player

The healthcare sector has been facing constant strain since the start of the pandemic. Healthcare workers find it difficult to cope with the increasing number of cases. According to IBM, the average overall cost of a healthcare data breach grew by 29.5 percent from $7.13 million in 2020 to $9.23 million in 2021. IBM also found that the United States had the most expensive data breaches at $9.05 million per incident, with the Middle East next at $6.93 million and Canada at $5.4 million.



At the time of publishing, the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) had identified approximately 550 covered companies that had a data breach in 2021. As a result of these breaches, almost 40 million people's Protected Health Information (PHI) was exposed. According to Health News Florida, a breach on the Florida KidCare health plan's website revealed the personal information of about 3.5 million people who registered for coverage or were enrolled in the plan between 2013 and 2020. Medicaid, MediKids, Florida Healthy Kids, and the Children's Medical Services program are all part of Florida KidCare.



Another instance of a healthcare data breach was reported on May 2021 in the 20/20 Eye Care Network Inc. The company identified unusual behavior in their Amazon Web Services environment, which delivers eye and ear care services and management. Following an examination, it was discovered that material, maybe including personal information, had been erased. Following the breach, the company faced a lawsuit. Such instances signify the importance of cyber security and how cyber insurance can help safeguard the data from these organizations. Hence, cyber insurance is expected to see a rise in the healthcare sector.



Restraint

Lack of focus on SMEs

With the increasing cost of cyber insurance services, small and medium enterprises find it difficult to cope with the market. This has left SMEs vulnerable to cyber attacks and breaches, which has resulted in them being easy prey for cyber attackers. According to a survey by Digital.com, 51% of small businesses do not have the necessary measures to safeguard their resources in case of a cyber attack.

19% of the surveyed businesses have reported that the cyber insurance measures were too expensive for small businesses. Moreover, most major corporations have the financial resources to address the problem if it arises. Tiny enterprises, on the other hand, lack the financial capacity to pay such a large expenditure, which means that a cybersecurity assault may shut down a small company forever.



Market Segmentation:

By Enterprise Type

Small

Medium

Large

By End-User Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS



5. CYBER INSURANCE MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE



6. CYBER INSURANCE MARKET, BY END-USER INDUSTRY



7. CYBER INSURANCE MARKET, BY Geography



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

Allianz

AIG

Lloyd's

AXA SA

Zurich Insurance Group, Inc.

Aon plc

American International Group, Inc.

Tokio Marine HCC

Chubb

Lockton Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpnh7z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets