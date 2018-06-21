Global Cyber Security Industry

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cyber Security in US$ Million by the following Segments: Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443603



Further, the End-Use sectors also analyzed include: Banking & Financial Sector, Public Sector & Aerospace, Medical Care Sector, Manufacturing Sector, IT & Telecom Sector, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 213 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Avast Software

- Booz Allen Hamilton

- CA Technologies, Inc.

- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

- Cisco Systems, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443603



CYBER SECURITY MCP-6144 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Internet & the Modern Digital Infrastructure

Key Statistical Findings

Table 1: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Penetration Percentage for Years 2013 Through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues for Organizations, Brings Importance of Cyber Security to the Forefront

Avoiding Unnecessary Costs - Key Rationale for Organizational Adoption of Cyber Security Solutions

Table 2: Global Cost of Cyber Crime (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Distribution of Annual Costs Incurred for External Consequences of Cyber-Attacks on Global Companies in 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Difficult Economic Environment Increases Cyber Crime Attacks - Magnifies the Business Case for Cyber Security

Outlook

Developed Markets Lead from the Front But Developing Markets Turn Hotspots for Growth

Table 4: Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Cyber-Attacks by Region for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Internet Users by Region for Years 2013 & 2016E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Table 6: Leading Players in the Global Network Security Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Consolidation Wave in Cyber Security Market

M&A Activity in Recent Times



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Major Trends & Growth Drivers

Rise in Volume & Magnitude of Cyber Crime to Drive Increased Adoption of Cyber Security Solutions & Services

Table 7: Most Common Forms of Cyber Attacks in Organizations Presented as a Percentage Share of Organizations Against the Type of Cyber Attacks They Experienced as of 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Cyber-Attacks by Intent of Attack as of 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Types of External IT Security Breaches in Organizations - Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence

Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Robust Demand for Cyber Security Solutions & Services

Hactivism on the Prowl - Creates Need for Efficient Cyber Security Solutions

APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat

Instances of Cyberterrorism to Strengthen Demand for Cyber Security Solutions & Services

Security Threats from Virtualization & Cloud Infrastructure Deployments to Drive Demand for Cyber Security Solutions in Government & Private Organizations

Table 11: Growing Proliferation of Cloud Computing: Percentage Share Breakdown of Cloud IT Spending As a Percentage of Total IT Infrastructure Spending 2015 & 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Virtualization Software Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Attacks on Cloud Hosting Provider by Incident Classes (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Average Frequency of Attacks for Brute Force, Malware/Botnet, Web App Attack & Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Inherent Security Challenges of Mobile Infrastructure Lends Traction to Cyber Security Market

Table 14: Global Worker Population (2013 & 2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Workers by Nature of Work (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Mobile Worker Population (2013 & 2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Mobile Workers by Nature of Work (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Phenomenal Rise of Social Networking Sites Drives Usage Case for Cyber Security Solutions

IPv6 Boosts Adoption of Cyber Security Solutions and Services

Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continues to Drive Demand for Cyber Security

Government Sector - A Major Revenue Contributor

Private Organizations Lend Traction to Growth in Cyber Security Market

Key Issues

Major Restraints to Effective Cyber Security in Enterprises

Inadequate Budget - The Key Constraint

Lack of Comprehensive Security Solutions

Lack of Alignment between Business Objectives and Security

External Threats More Recognized than Internal Threats

Most Organizations Continue to Remain Reactive Rather than Proactive

Availability of Freemium and Free Products Niggles the Market

Growing Sophistication & Complexity of Security Threats - A Challenge to Reckon With for Cyber Security Solution Providers

Advanced Security Solutions - The Need of the Hour

Security Analytics to See Light in the Enterprise Sector

Big Data Analytics Set to Storm the Cyber Security Market

Convergence Gains Strength

Vendors Come Up with Integrated Solutions to Stay Ahead



3. A REVIEW OF KEY PRODUCT & SEGMENTS

Network Security Solutions Market - The Largest Market Segment

Security of Internal Network Infrastructure - A Key Necessity for Any Business

Table 19: Global Network Security Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Product Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Content Security - A Prominent Market Segment

Secure Content Management Grows in Prominence

Endpoint Security Maintains Steady Demand

General Trends Underpinning the Endpoint Security Solutions Market

Tremendous Adoption of Mobile End-Points in Enterprises Make Enterprise Endpoint Security a Lucrative Market

Application Security Market - A Review

Robust Pace of Cloud & Mobile Infrastructure Deployments Make Cloud & Wireless Security Solutions Fastest Growing Product Categories

Table 20: Global Cloud Computing Services Market (2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020): Breakdown of Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million & CAGR % by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Robustly Growing Spending on Enterprise Mobility Projects Spurs the Convergence of Unified Communications With Mobile Platforms: Global Spending On Mobile Enterprise Infrastructure Software and Services (in US$ Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2016 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Growing Mobile Worker Population Strengthens the Business Case for Mobile UCC Deployment: Breakdown of Global Mobile Worker Population (in Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2010 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

BYOD Driven-Mobile Malware Enhances Need for Mobile Cyber Security in Private & Government Organizations

Table 23: With a Projected 11.7% Increase in the Share of Corporate-Owned Tablets by 2018, BYOD Goes Mainstream Spurring Opportunities for Cyber Security Solutions: Global Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Corporate-Owned and Consumer Owned Tablets for the Years 2011, 2014 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Robust Penetration of BYOD Devices as Measured by the Per Capita Distribution of Connected Devices Per Knowledge Worker in Select Countries for the Year 2012 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cloud Technology: Optimally Positioned to Provide Cyber Security Solutions as Service

All Factors Point Towards Robust Demand for Cloud Based Cyber Security Solutions

Dearth of Trained Staff and In-House Infrastructure to Boost Market Prospects for Cyber Security Services

A Look into Key Opportunities for Select Categories of Cyber Security Solutions

Identity & Access Management Solutions

Risk & Compliance Management

Data Encryption Solutions Continue to Find Robust Demand

Demand for Messaging Security (E-mail Scanning) Will Continue to Rise

Growing Significance of Data Loss Protection

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

XTMs Emerge as More Potential Tool

VPN Market on an Upswing

Advanced Firewall Solutions to Boost Market Prospects

Antivirus Software Continues to Call Shots

Compliance Requirements Boost Security & Vulnerability Management Market

Internet Filtering Solutions: Protection at the Gateway

Rise in Deployments of SSL-Encrypted Application

Purchase Patterns Go Beyond Preventive Solutions to Planning & Detection Solutions

Integrated Solutions - The New Trend



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT & SERVICE LAUNCHES

Trend Micro Introduces XGenâ„¢ Endpoint Security

Ethnos IT Solutions Launches Webroot Cloud-based Cybersecurity Solution (Nigeria)

Kaspersky Lab Launches First Cybersecurity Index

Booz Allen Introduces œVirtual Cloud Defense Solution for Securing Application Workloads in the Public Cloud

AVG Introduces its Next-Gen Products

AVG Business Introduces Managed Workplace 9.2

BAE Systems Introduces Cloud-Based Cyber Security in Canada

AVG Business Releases New AVG Business Managed Workplace Platform

Razberi Technologies Launches LocBeri Cyber Security System for Video Surveillance

NRI SecureTechnologies Introduces New Security Operation Center in US

AVG Introduces AVG Business Secure Sign-On for Small Businesses & Service Providers

AVG Business Introduces VMwareÂ® ESXi Service Module

Capgemini Group Introduces Cybersecurity Global Service Line

Parsons Launches Cranâ„¢

Skybox Security Rolls Out Skybox Risk Control 7.0

CSG International Launches CSG Invotas

ESET Launches Improved ESET CyberSecurity and ESET CyberSecurity Pro

DRDO Launches DHRUVA-3 High Performance Computing System

Shape Security Rolls Out ShapeShifter Appliance

Validian Unveils Update on Roll Out of Validian- Enabled Enterprise Applications



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Aon Set to Take Over Stroz Friedberg

Symantec Chooses VMware AirWatch For Building Better Enhanced Security Integrations

BSI Snaps Up Info-Assure

Avast Completes Acquisition of AVG Technologies

Volkswagen Establishes New Cybersecurity Company for Car Security

Dell Completes Acquisition of EMC

Wipro Acquires a Minor Stake in Insights Cyber Intelligence Limited

Investcorp to Take Over Up Nebulas

Fortinet Enters into a Partnership Agreement with Korea Internet & Security Agency

Symantec Closes Blue Coat Acquisition

WISeKey & OpenLimit to Expand Cybersecurity Business

Carbon Black Acquires Anti-Virus Company, Confer

US Cyber Command Awards a Contract to Booz Allen Hamilton to Bolster Nations Cyber Capabilities

EU commission, Infineon & NXP Enter into a Cyber Security Agreement

Thales & Cisco Enter into a Cybersecurity Agreement

Samsung Electronics America, & Booz Allen Hamilton Announce New Partnership

Aurionpro Snaps Up Spikes Security

HARMAN Closes Acquisition of TowerSec Automotive Cyber Security

Booz Allen Chosen by Department of Defense as Prime Awardee of $5 Billion IDIQ Cybersecurity and Information Systems Contract

Cisco Completes Acquisition of Portcullis

Microsoft to Acquire Israel-based Secure Islands

Conecta Enters into a Partnership with AVG in Brazil

Cisco to Take Over Lancope

Microsoft Signs Agreement with NATO to Strengthen European Cyber-Security

Triumfant Parters with Booz Allen Hamilton to Build New Predictive Intelligence Solutions for Tackling Cyber Threats

Microsoft Set to buy Israeli Cybersecurity Firm Adallom

Cisco Closes Acquisition of OpenDNS

CyberArk Acquires Israeli Company, Cybertinel Ltd.

Accenture Snaps Up FusionX

Booz Allen Hamilton Partners with Trend Micro

Northrop Grumman Collaborates with NEC Corporation

F-Secure Snaps Up nSense

Palo Alto Networks Snaps Up CirroSecure

AVG Takes Over Privax

Booz Allen Hamilton Bags an Order from Department of Homeland Security

Munich Re and Hewlett-Packard Join Forces

Singtel Acquires Stake in Trustwave

Deloitte & Verizon Team Up for Cyber Security

PayPal Acquires CyActive

BAE Systems Closes Acquisition of SilverSky

PCCW Global Snaps Up Crypteia Networks

AVG Acquires Location Labs

Lockheed Martin Takes Over Industrial Defender

Akamai Technologies Takes Over Prolexic Technologies

Blackstone to Takeover Majority Stake in Accuvant

Palo Alto Networks Takes Over Morta Security

L-3 Communications Takes Over Data Tactics

Google Takes Over Impermium

FIS Teams Up with Microsoft to Fight Cybercrime

Kaspersky Lab Unveils Interactive Cyberthreat Map

Palo Alto Networks to Acquire Cyvera



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Avast Software (Czech Republic)

Booz Allen Hamilton (USA)

CA Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

CSC (USA)

Deloitte LLP (USA)

Forcepoint LLC. (USA)

F-Secure Corporation (Finland)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)

Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

McAfee, Inc. (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA)

Panda Security (Spain)

SafeNet, Inc (USA)

Sophos PLC (UK)

Symantec Corporation (USA)

Trend Micro Incorporated (USA)

Utimaco Safeware AG (Germany)

Wisekey SA (Switzerland)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Cyber Security by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Application Security by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Application Security by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Application Security by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Content Security by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Content Security by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Content Security by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endpoint Security by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Endpoint Security by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Endpoint Security by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Network Security by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for Network Security by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Network Security by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Others by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Historic Review for Others by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for Others by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Sector - Banking & Financial Sector, Public Sector & Aerospace, Medical Care Sector, Manufacturing Sector, IT & Telecom Sector and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Historic Review for Cyber Security by Sector - Banking & Financial Sector, Public Sector & Aerospace, Medical Care Sector, Manufacturing Sector, IT & Telecom Sector and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Banking & Financial Sector, Public Sector & Aerospace, Medical Care Sector, Manufacturing Sector, IT & Telecom Sector and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview

Table 49: US Cyber Security Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Incidents in Critical Infrastructure Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Opportunities for Cyber Security Solutions & Services in Private Sector - A Review

Table 50: US Information Security Services Market in Private Sector (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Key End-Use Industries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Banking/Financial Institutions: A Key End Use Industry

Government Entities Continue to Invest Heavily in Cyber Security

Table 51: US Government Cyber Security Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Spending by Entity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The US Military Seeks Next-Generation Cyber Security Solutions for Telecom Networks

Regulatory Environment

Laws Governing the Data Security

Demand for Cyber Security Experts Soars

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: US Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: US 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Canadian Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Cyber Security Market - A Primer

Highlights

Growing Demand for Cloud Infrastructure to Boost Market for Security Solutions

Regulatory Environment

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Japanese Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Cyber Security - High on Enterprise Priority

Regulatory Environment

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: European Historic Review for Cyber Security by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: European 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: European Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: European 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: French Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: French 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Strategic Corporate Developments

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: German Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: German 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Italian Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Strategic Corporate Developments

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: UK Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: UK 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Spanish Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Russian Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Web Security Gains Prominence

Large Enterprises Dominate Web Security Market with High Investments

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cyber Security by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Regulatory Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 94: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Chinese Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Impact of Cyber Crimes on Indian Companies

The Indian Security Market

India Eyes Indigenous Expertise in Cyber Security

Indian Anti-Virus Market

Product Launch

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 97: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Indian Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 100: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Network Security Market Shows Steady Growth

Banking & Finance: The Major End-Use Segment for Network Security

B.Market Analytics

Table 103: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Latin American Historic Review for Cyber Security by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Latin American Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 109: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Brazilian Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 112: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services,and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Security Software Market in Gulf States on the Rise

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 115: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Rest of World Historic Review for Cyber Security by Segment - Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Services, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 213 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 233) The United States (112) Canada (4) Japan (8) Europe (70) - France (3) - Germany (9) - The United Kingdom (30) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (27) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (31) Middle East (6) Africa (2)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443603



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cyber-security-industry-300670347.html