GLOBAL CYBER WEAPON MARKET FORECAST 2018-2026

Factors like growing defensive expenditure, rising demand for cybersecurity in critical infrastructure as well as utilities and the ever-expanding traditional arms manufacturing companies in the cybersecurity business are some of the factors that are responsible for driving the global cyber weapons market. The market is forecasted to rise with a CAGR of 4.14% over the estimated period of 2018-2026.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global cyber security market segmentation is done on the basis of applications and types.The application of this market can be found for communication networks, national defence systems, industrial control systems, air traffic control, smart power grid, automated transportation systems, hospital, financial systems, government organizations and public utility.



The cybersecurity market type can be either offensive or defensive.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global cyber weapons market is segmented into regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and rest of the world.By the end of 2026, the North America Cyber Weapon market is predicted to hold the biggest share of the global market on account of the rise in the number of cyber-attacks in the US and Canada.



On the other hand, the market which is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth over the estimated period is the Asia-Pacific market. The Asian market is primarily driven by increasing threat to critical infrastructure.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

EADS (Present Name Is Airbus Group), BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Symantec Corporation, Mandiant (Acquired By FireEye), Northrop Grumman Corporation, Avast Software, AVG Technologies, Boeing, Cisco Systems, Kaspersky Lab, Mcafee (Acquired By Intel Security), Raytheon Company and Lockheed Martin Corporation are some of the established companies in the global cyber weapon market.



