Global CyberKnife Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Vascular Malformation Segment is Predicted to Undergo Maximum Growth

DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CyberKnife Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Tumor, Cancer, Vascular Malformation, Others), By End-use (Hospitals, Outpatients Facilities) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cyberKnife market size is expected to reach USD 1,787.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.7% from 2023 to 2030. Introduction of new technologically advanced products that reduces the overall time it takes to conduct the procedure is driving the market growth.



Major market players are focusing on launching their technologically advanced products in established as well as emerging markets. In addition, they are also aiming to spread their presence in under-developed regions which can serve as a major life saving factor in these regions. For instance, in September 2022, Accuray Incorporated announced the launch of its new CyberKnife system in Africa with an aim to provide access to extremely precise stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy to more patients.



Moreover, partnerships and collaborations by the key manufacturers in the market are also driving the sales of the cyberKnife market. For instance, in October 2022, Accuray collaborated with Brain lab to enhance and expand the capabilities of its cyberKnife platform for the neuro-radiosurgery market. The collaboration will offer Accuray, Incorporated, access to Brain lab elements planning software to the neuro-radiosurgery community.



Another factor leading to a rise in sales of cyberKnife is the favorable reimbursement scenario across different applications. In October 2022, Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare approved reimbursement for the cyberKnife system for the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia. Since its introduction, the cyberKnife system has evolved as a full-body radiosurgery system that enables consistent delivery of extremely precise treatments to tumors throughout the body. Thus, representing lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.



CyberKnife Market Report Highlights

Cancer dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to increasing prevalence and rising adoption of the cyberKnife for this application

The vascular malformation segment is predicted to undergo maximum growth owing to new product launches for this application

The hospitals segment accounted for the highest market share in 2022 owing to the large number of radiation therapy procedures being carried out in this facility

Outpatient facilities are expected to render the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of patients opting for these facilities because of the advantages such as lower cost and shorter hospital stay

North America dominated the market due to the high penetration rate of technologically advanced products and large patient pool

The growing burden of cancer, rise in disposable income in Asia Pacific countries and growing geriatric population is driving the market growth in the region



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. CyberKnife Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Increasing incidence of cancer

3.4.1.2. New product launches

3.4.1.3. Increasing preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. High cost of procedure

3.5. CyberKnife Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. CyberKnife: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.2. Application Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global CyberKnife Market by Application Outlook

4.5. Market Application & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following



Chapter 5. CyberKnife: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.2. End-use Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global CyberKnife Market by End-use Outlook

5.5. Market Application & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following



Chapter 6. CyberKnife Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional market share analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2022

6.5. SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

6.6. Market Product, & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Accuray Incorporated

Varian Medical Systems

Koninklijke Philips

