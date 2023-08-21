Global Cybersecurity Leader VU Joins Forces with NovoPayment to Revolutionize Digital Payments and Fraud Prevention

News provided by

NovoPayment

21 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VU, a global cybersecurity company with over 350 million users in more than 30 countries, specializing in identity protection and fraud prevention, has signed a strategic partnership with NovoPayment, a leader in digital payment solutions innovation.

Sebastián Stranieri, founder and CEO of VU, stated: "Collaborating with NovoPayment allows us to expand our vision and address new challenges in the field of cybersecurity in the financial sector. Together, we are committed to generating a positive impact by creating digital solutions to improve the quality of life for citizens and organizations."

VU joins NovoPayment's extensive application network of over 60 partners. NovoPayment's banking-as-a-service platform relies on a powerful network effect of open APIs, partnerships and third-party integrations to help clients scale faster and better navigate local and regional environments. Last month, NovoPayment announced enhancements to its platform's middleware layer, Orchestra, including more robust security measures and expanded use cases through new third-party partner integrations.

Anabel Pérez, CEO of NovoPayment, added: "In the new digital economy, collaboration is key. This alliance will enable us to enhance our payment solutions, providing users with an even safer and more reliable experience. We are excited to work with VU, a leader in cybersecurity, to ensure the peace of mind of our clients in the digital world."

This partnership between VU and NovoPayment will drive innovation in cybersecurity, allowing both companies to expand their impact on the financial industry. Through the synergy of their technologies and expertise, they will tackle fraud and cybercrime challenges, providing protection and security to millions of users worldwide.

About NovoPayment

NovoPayment, a category leader in Banking as a Service (BaaS) platforms, enables digital financial and transactional services to support various use cases. The company's bank-grade solutions use APIs and other flexible delivery models to help banks, financial institutions, merchants, networks, marketplaces, neobanks, and other financial service providers to leverage their existing systems to generate new deposits, transaction streams, and customer experiences. For more information, visit novopayment.com and developer.novopayment.com.

SOURCE NovoPayment

Also from this source

NovoPayment Unveils Orchestra, a Next-Gen Middleware Layer to Meet Rising Demand from Financial Institutions

NovoPayment and Forrester Research Finds Small Banks and Credit Unions Filling Tech Stack and Talent Gaps with BaaS Partnerships

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.