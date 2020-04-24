Global Cybersecurity Market 2020 - Evolving IoT Systems and Emerging 5G Networks are Seen as New Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cybersecurity Market by Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Use Case and Solution Type (Hardware, Software, and Data), Industry Verticals, and Regions 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This cybersecurity market report examines security technology and solutions while assessing the risks and operational issues relative to current and anticipated cybersecurity technologies. The report also analyzes the impact regionally including North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The report evaluates leading cybersecurity solution provider companies, products and solutions, and the impact on industry verticals. The report includes global and regional cybersecurity forecasts for the period 2020 to 2025 by product and solution, managed services, professional services, security type, deployment model, industry verticals, and threat platforms.



Enterprise and government spending for cybersecurity products, managed services, and professional services will be substantial over the course of the next few years. Damage control and mitigation solutions are seen as a critical portion of the cybersecurity market.



At the macro level, spending is driven by the realization of increasingly more voluminous and sophisticated global threats to digital infrastructure. At the business level, company reliance upon the Internet, open interfaces and communication between customers and other companies necessitates robust cybersecurity solutions. In addition, new technologies and solutions such as the Internet of Things (IoT) will require new approaches to cybersecurity and hence innovative solutions.



At the network services provider level, the cybersecurity market is heating up as carriers realize that the advent of 5G and other network advances will increase network complexity, which will translate into increasingly more potential vulnerability areas. Accordingly, communication service providers are both working unilaterally as well as banding together to address common cybersecurity concern areas. By way of example, AT&T recently became the first North American carrier to join the Global Telco Security Alliance, which launched last year with founding members Etisalat, Singtel, SoftBank, and Telefnica.



Evolving IoT systems and emerging 5G networks are seen as new opportunities for the cybersecurity market. Leading companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Cyberlance (BlackBerry), and others are poised to capitalize on the market for securing IoT and 5G based networks, systems, applications, and services. The use of AI is seen as a key tool for dealing with increasingly interconnected networks, devices, and open access to data. This is because AI solutions focus on behavior rather than relying upon identifying malware signatures.



While some of the same types of security solutions will be required for 5G as other ICT infrastructure elements, such as network firewall protection, there will also be many new areas of concern. Release 16 addresses many 5G security market issues including networking slicing access, small data mode, session management, mission-critical architecture, and edge devices. The standard may also address security in support of voice continuity, 5G LAN, and a few notable other areas including enhanced URL LC and virtualization security and restrictions on local operators.



Select Findings

Government driven 5G replacement a new cybersecurity opportunity

Securing data, OS, and networks from spoofing is a fast-growing opportunity

Security management and orchestration will become the largest cybersecurity revenue opportunity

Government mandated cybersecurity requirements are emerging as a major catalyst for revenue growth

