Global Cybersecurity Services Landscape Analysis 2023: Focus on the Voice of Enterprise Security Customers from United States, Brazil, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, and United Kingdom

News provided by

Research and Markets

21 Aug, 2023, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice of the Enterprise Security Customer-Security Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an ever-evolving digital landscape, this report unveils a profound examination of the global cybersecurity services realm. Encompassing a panoramic view of organizations' security stances, internal cybersecurity roles, determinants driving solution preferences, and anticipated procurement trajectories for the year 2023, this analysis stands as a beacon of insight.

Rooted in a far-reaching survey spanning six diverse industry verticals, this study opens a window into the cybersecurity strategies shaping entities across the United States, Brazil, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The report assesses the current security posture of European organizations, identifying their main concerns and vulnerabilities in safeguarding digital assets and how security services providers can play a role. It sheds light on the roles and responsibilities assigned to cybersecurity professionals, revealing insights into outsourcing and resource allocation for cybersecurity measures.

Additionally, the study analyses the factors that influence the selection of cybersecurity solutions by organizations worldwide. It explores anticipated shifts in spending patterns, emerging technologies, and market dynamics that will shape organizations' procurement decisions in the region, enabling stakeholders to align their strategies accordingly.

This report is a resource for cybersecurity vendors, service providers, and other stakeholders seeking to comprehend the global cybersecurity services landscape and seize emerging opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Research Objectives and Methodology
  • Key Findings
  • In-house and Outsourcing Trends
  • Drivers for a Cybersecurity Strategy
  • Budget and Return on Investment
  • Risk and Cost of a Breach
  • Cyberattack Impact Perception
  • Cyberattack Impact Perception by Region
  • The Role of Providers in Cybersecurity
  • Security Service Solutions in Use
  • Net Promoter Score
  • Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mrhl6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Western European Above-the-Neck PPE Growth Analysis/Opportunities Report 2023-2027: Germany's Market Thrives Amid Challenges, Eye Protection Dominates the Overall Market

Tanzania Construction Industry Report 2023: Project Opportunities Across Multiple Sectors with Focus on Key Infrastructure Projects

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.