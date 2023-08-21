Global Cybersecurity Services Landscape Analysis 2023: Focus on the Voice of Enterprise Security Customers from United States, Brazil, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, and United Kingdom

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice of the Enterprise Security Customer-Security Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an ever-evolving digital landscape, this report unveils a profound examination of the global cybersecurity services realm. Encompassing a panoramic view of organizations' security stances, internal cybersecurity roles, determinants driving solution preferences, and anticipated procurement trajectories for the year 2023, this analysis stands as a beacon of insight.

Rooted in a far-reaching survey spanning six diverse industry verticals, this study opens a window into the cybersecurity strategies shaping entities across the United States, Brazil, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The report assesses the current security posture of European organizations, identifying their main concerns and vulnerabilities in safeguarding digital assets and how security services providers can play a role. It sheds light on the roles and responsibilities assigned to cybersecurity professionals, revealing insights into outsourcing and resource allocation for cybersecurity measures.

Additionally, the study analyses the factors that influence the selection of cybersecurity solutions by organizations worldwide. It explores anticipated shifts in spending patterns, emerging technologies, and market dynamics that will shape organizations' procurement decisions in the region, enabling stakeholders to align their strategies accordingly.

This report is a resource for cybersecurity vendors, service providers, and other stakeholders seeking to comprehend the global cybersecurity services landscape and seize emerging opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Objectives and Methodology

Key Findings

In-house and Outsourcing Trends

Drivers for a Cybersecurity Strategy

Budget and Return on Investment

Risk and Cost of a Breach

Cyberattack Impact Perception

Cyberattack Impact Perception by Region

The Role of Providers in Cybersecurity

Security Service Solutions in Use

Net Promoter Score

Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mrhl6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets