Global Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Market by Drug Class, Route of Application & Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Market By Drug Class (CFTR Modulators, Mucolytics, Bronchodilators, Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements, and Others), By Route of Application (Oral, Inhalation and Intravenous), By Region - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report predicts that the Global Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Market will grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years and is sustaining due to rising prevalence of cystic fibrosis diseases, advancements in screening and treatments technology, and high prevalence of tobacco smoking.

Initiatives from government and other organizations, promising pipeline for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, and market expansion opportunities in emerging nations are providing scope for the growth of the cystic fibrosis drugs market. However, complex drug development process and expensive treatment options is restraining the growth of cystic fibrosis market.

The majority of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominating sales from AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Advanced Inhalation Therapies (AIT) Ltd., Alcresta Therapeutics Inc., Allergan, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co. Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

According to market analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global cystic fibrosis drugs market in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is expected to increase due to large patient pool and more prevalence of respiratory diseases in this region.

By Drug Class

CFTR Modulators

Mucolytics

Bronchodilators

Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements

Others

Recent information published by Proteostasis in March 2019 for its proprietary triple combination drug PTI-NC-733 (PTI-428/PTI-801/PTI-808) expressed concerns as to whether Proteostasis would contest Vertex's grip on the CFTR modulator place.



By Route of Administration

Oral

Inhalation

Intravenous

Among the various route of administrations, oral administration holds the majority share in the cystic fibrosis market in 2018.



By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

North America dominates the global cystic fibrosis drugs market in 2018 closely followed by Europe. Ireland has the most cystic fibrosis prevalence worldwide - around 1 out of 19 individuals in Ireland carry one copy of a mutated gene that can cause cystic fibrosis.



Competitive Analysis



Current cystic fibrosis medications are not appropriate for all patients and has restricted impact on this life-threatening disease. But these hurdles can be overcome by new developments of various therapeutic approaches. The development of small molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis has made important advancement in the previous decade.



However, one of the major issues is that the success in the treatment options has been observed in only certain mutation classes among the 2000 mutations identified. Thus, many patients do not have any treatment.



Key Vendors

AbbVie

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Gilead Science Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Key Competitive Facts

The firms Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics entered into a partnership in 2015 to target cystic fibrosis using CRISPR/Cas9. However, this technique for gene editing remains unproven in human lives and study is still in very early stage in its application in cystic fibrosis.

Restoration of CFTR function, mucociliary clearance, anti-inflammation, and anti-infective agents are the therapeutic approaches that are used in the development of effective drugs for CF.

Key Takeaways

Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the cystic fibrosis drugs industry.

Factors influencing the growth of the cystic fibrosis drugs market.

In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

Prediction analysis of the cystic fibrosis drugs market in both developed and developing regions.

Key insights related to major segments of the cystic fibrosis drugs market.

Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rising Prevalence of Cystic Fibrosis Diseases

Advancements in Screening & Treatments Technology

High Prevalence of Tobacco Smoking

Restraints

Complex Drug Development Process

Expensive Treatment Options for Cystic Fibrosis

Opportunities

Initiatives from Government & Other Organization

Promising Pipeline for the Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis

Market Expansion Opportunities in Emerging Nations

