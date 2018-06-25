Global Cystic Fibrosis Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cystic Fibrosis in US$ Million.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Advanced Inhalation Therapies (AIT) Ltd.

- AbbVie Inc.

- Galapagos NV

- Genentech, Inc.

- Gilead Sciences, Inc.



CYSTIC FIBROSIS MCP-6233 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cystic Fibrosis - A Prelude

CF Disease Prevalence: A Brief Note

Table 1: Prevalence of Cystic Fibrosis across Select Countries

Treatment Modalities for Cystic Fibrosis

CFTR Modulators: Key Drug Category

Competitive Scenario

Table 2: Leading CF Drugs on the Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown by Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Vertex: At the Forefront of Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics



2. RESEARCH IN CYSTIC FIBROSIS SPACE

Areas of Research & Development

Gene Therapy - A Step Towards Cure

Research Findings & Innovations

Updated CF Diagnosis Guidelines to Aid in Diagnosis and Personalized Treatment

Pipeline Drugs - An Overview

Select Pipeline Drugs for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment by Development Stage, 2016

Description of Select Pipeline Drugs

Ataluren

VX-661 + Ivacaftor

Riociguat

QBW251

CTP-656

Cavosonstat (N91115)

VX-440

QR-010

pGM169/GL67A

Acebilustat

Resunab

Inhaled Mannitol

VX-371

Inhaled Levoflaxacin (Quinsair)

AeroVanc (Vancomycin Inhalation Powder)



3. DISEASE OVERVIEW

Cystic Fibrosis - A Hereditary Disease

Mutation in CFTR Gene - A Major Cause of CF

?F508 - The Most Common Mutation that Affects CFTR Protein

Table 3: Most Common Mutations and Worldwide Frequency (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hereditary Risk of the Disease

Pathophysiology of the Disease

Symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis

Common Symptoms in Early Childhood

Common Symptoms in Grownups or Adults:

Complications Associated with Cystic Fibrosis

Sinus and Lung Illness

Pancreatic, Gastrointestinal, and Liver Disease

Endocrine Disorders

Infertility

Diagnosis of Cystic Fibrosis

Newborn Test

Sweat Test

The IRT Test

Carrier Test

Antenatal Test

Other Common Tests

Prenatal Diagnosis of Cystic Fibrosis

Tests to Diagnose CF-Related Complications

Cystic Fibrosis in Children



4. CYSTIC FIBROSIS TREATMENT: AN OVERVIEW



5. CLINICAL STUDIES

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 3 Study Results of ORKAMBI

ProQR Therapeutics Announces Positive Proof-of-Concept Study for QR-010

Concert Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Food Effect Results for CTP-656

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 2 Studies for VX-440 & VX-152

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 3 Study of VX- 661 with ivacaftor

Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Start of Phase II Trial of AIR DNase„¢ (PRX-110)

Nivalis Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment for Phase 2 Study of N91115

Alaxia SAS Announces Agreement and Grant from CFFT for ALX-009 Studies

Polyphor Completes Successful Phase I Study of Inhaled POL6014

AlgiPharma Receives Grant from CFFT for Phase 2 Trials of OligoG

Health Canada Grants Clearance to ProMetic for its PB

Cystic Fibrosis Canada Finances Laurent Pharmaceuticals€™ LAU- 7b Phase 2 Trial

Galapagos NV Begins Phase 2 Study of GLPG1837

Pharmaxis Announces Positive Phase II Trial Results of Bronchitol®

PTC Therapeutics Completes Enrollment for second Phase 3 clinical trial of Translarna„¢

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Begins Phase 3 Study of Oral Liprotamase

Parion Sciences Announces Expanded Enrollment Criteria for CLEAN-CF Trial

Laurent Announces Positive Phase 1b Trial Results for LAU-7b

Celtaxsys Announces Positive Phase 1 Clinical Trial Data of CTX-4430

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Receives USFDA Clearance to Initiate Phase 2 Study of Resunab„¢

Savara Pharmaceuticals Unveils Positive Phase 2 Trial Results of AeroVanc

KaloBios Reports Top-line Data from Phase 2 Study of KB001-A

Galapagos NV Nominates GLPG2222 for Combination Therapy with GLPG1837

Cystic Fibrosis Trust and NovaBiotics Partner for the Phase IIa Study of Lynovex

PTC Therapeutics Initiates Phase 3 Trial of Translarna/ataluren

Kamada to Start Clinical Study of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) for Cystic Fibrosis



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/APPROVALS

EC Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Corbus Pharmaceuticals€™ Resunab

FDA Approves Vertex€™s ORKAMBI® for Extended Age Group

Pharmaxis Announces Approval of Bronchitol® in Russia

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Status to Pulmatrix€™s CF Drug PUR1900

ProQR Therapeutics Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for QR-010

Alcresta Therapeutics Launches Relizorb Cartridge

EC Grants Orphan Medicinal Product Designation to Arch Biopartners€™ AB569

TGV-Inhalonix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for its Mul-1867

RespirTech Launches Development of Remote Monitoring System for CF

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Receives TGA Approval of ORKAMBI®

AlgiPharma€™s OligoG Receives Orphan Drug Designation by FDA

Proteostasis Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track designation for PT

Proteostasis Therapeutics Expands CF Drug Pipeline

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Receives Two EU Approvals for KALYDECO®

USPTO Issues Patent to OrPro Therapeutics€™ Theradux„¢

FDA Approves Vertex€™s ORKAMBI

Advanced Inhalation Therapies Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for AIT-CF from EMA

FDA Approves New Age Group Indication for Vertex Pharmaceuticals€™ KALYDECO

Sandoz Launches Tobramycin Inhalation Solution in the US

FDA Approves sNDA for KALYDECO„¢

EC Grants Orphan Designation to Macrolide CF Drug by Synovo GmbH



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Pharmaxis Enters into Research Collaboration with Woolcock Institute

Horizon Pharma Acquires Raptor Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca to Sell Drug Commercialization Rights to Pfizer

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Moderna Therapeutics Enter into Research Collaboration

Editas Medicine Enters into Agreement with CFFT for CRISPR/ Cas9-based CF Drugs

Galapagos and AbbVie Expand Agreement for CF Portfolio

Raptor Pharmaceutical Acquires Quinsair from Tripex Pharmaceuticals

Galapagos NV Enters into Licensing Agreement with the HUB Foundation

Zambon SpA Acquires Nigaard Pharma

ManRos and Cyclacel Enter into Licensing Agreement for Seliciclib

Vertex and Parion Sciences Collaborate to Develop Investigational CF Treatment

Ruthigen and Pulmatrix Enter into Merger Agreement

N30 Pharmaceuticals Changes Name to Nivalis Therapeutics

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Acquires Sollpura/liprotamase from Eli Lilly

OPKO Health Acquires Inspiromatic„¢ dry powder inhaler from Inspiro Medical

CURx Pharmaceuticals Enters into Global License Agreement with Gilead Sciences



8. SELECT CLINICAL-STAGE PLAYERS

Advanced Inhalation Therapies (AIT) Ltd (Israel)

Alaxia SAS (France)

AlgiPharma AS (Norway)

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Arch BioPartners (Canada)

Celtaxsys, Inc. (USA)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.(USA)

CURx Pharmaceuticals (USA)

Nivalis Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

NovaBiotics Ltd (UK)

Parion Sciences, Inc. (USA)

Pharmaxis Ltd (Australia)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

Pulmatrix, Inc. (USA)



9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

AbbVie Inc. (USA)

Galapagos NV (Belgium)

Genentech, Inc. (USA)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (USA)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (USA)



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World 7-Year Perspective for Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics by Drug Type - Mucolytics, CFTR Modulators, Anti-Infectives, PERT, and Bronchodilators Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics by Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mucolytics, CFTR Modulators, Anti-Infectives, PERT, and Bronchodilators Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Snapshots of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Prevalence in the US

CFFT: NGO Dedicated to Cystic Fibrosis

List of Drugs (Companies) in the US Funded by CFFT for Cystic Fibrosis (2016)

Drug Pricing in Wake of Orkambi€™s High Price

Clinical Studies

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

Clinical-Stage Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 8: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Clinical Studies

Product Launch

Arch BioPartners: Player Review

B.Market Analytics

Table 9: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Table 10: Number of Cystic Fibrosis Patients in Europe by Country (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Proportion of CF Patients in Europe (Adults Vs Children) by Country (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Clinical Studies

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 12: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Australia - High Out-of-Pocket Expenditure by CF Patients

Clinical Studies

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 13: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 58) The United States (30) Canada (4) Europe (20) - France (2) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (3) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1) Middle East (3)

