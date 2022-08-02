Global Cystic Fibrosis Market Report 2022-2030: CFTR Modulators Segment to Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cystic Fibrosis Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market for cystic fibrosis therapeutics is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

This study report represents an analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments is estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

The availability of a variety of drugs for the treatment of respiratory and gastrointestinal infections as well as the availability of over-the-counter drugs for the treatment of reproductive system conditions is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. As a result, the growing incidence of the disease will have an effect on the growth of the market during the period covered by the forecast.

Impact of Covid-19

During the course of the forecast, the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe is also having an effect on the growth of the market. The incidence of respiratory diseases is on the rise, which in turn drives up the risk of cystic fibrosis. This, in turn, is encouraging the key players that are already present throughout the world to focus on the formulation of new drugs for the purpose of accelerating the patients' recoveries and so lowering the global death rate.

Expanding Therapeutic Options is Expected to Drive Market Growth

The market has been triggered by an increase in the number of patients suffering from cystic fibrosis all over the world. The pharmacotherapy of cystic fibrosis has resulted in a number of improvements in the treatment of this ailment, which is having a beneficial impact on the expansion of the market.

In addition, market trends that are now present in the treatment of the condition are the driving force behind the expansion of the market. This is because significant firms are producing a rising number of candidates for therapeutic care that are in the pipeline. Because of this, pharmaceutical companies are being encouraged to develop innovative treatments that address anomalies in the CFTR protein. In addition to this, the introduction of Ivacaftor/Lumacaftor, a potentiator that makes life better for those who are afflicted with the disease, is also contributing to the expansion of the market.

The Increasing Prevalence of CF

CF is quickly becoming the most prevalent genetic illness in every region of the world. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Patient Registry, more than 30,000 persons in the United States are currently afflicted with this ailment, and it is projected that approximately 70,000 people throughout the world are afflicted with this condition.

In addition to this, it is also mentioned that each year there are roughly 1,000 new cases of the condition that are diagnosed. As a result, it is anticipated that the growing prevalence of respiratory issues, gastrointestinal complications, and reproductive diseases in patients with CF would also contribute to an increase in the demand for the treatment of the illness throughout the course of the projection period.

In addition, the implementation of innovative treatment options for early detection is expanding the patient population for better treatment, which is expected to have an impact on the expansion of this market throughout the course of the projected period.

Strong Pipeline Candidates is the Key Market Enabler

The development of medicines that can be used in the treatment of cystic fibrosis is on the near horizon, which is contributing to the acceleration of market expansion. The development of new treatments that are targeting the deficiency in disease-affected people's cells is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. The fact that this treatment is expected to be transformative for a great number of patients is driving the expansion of the market.

Side Effect of Drugs to Impede the Market Growth

The fact that the medicines can cause undesirable side effects like infections of the upper respiratory tract, difficulties with the liver, chest pain, and an increase in blood pressure, amongst other issues, may impede the expansion of the market.

CFTR Modulators Segment to Dominate the Market

According to a review of the market for cystic fibrosis therapies, the CFTR modulators segment held the majority share of the market in 2021 and is predicted to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.

This can be ascribed to an increase in the number of patients receiving therapy with these medications for cystic fibrosis. It is also anticipated that this sector will experience the most rapid expansion during the course of the time under consideration. In addition, the development of CFTR medicines such as Kalydeco, Orkambi, and Symdeko is an example of this type of innovation.

Oral Medication Leading the Market

Oral and parenteral administration are the two subsegments that constitute the market by route of administration. In 2021, the oral sector accounted for the majority of the market share in the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market. This was due to the increased formulation of medications in oral form, such as the development of CFTR drugs, which accounted for the majority of the market share in the oral segment.

In addition, the Food and Drug Administration in the United States has granted approval for three different CFTR modulator medicines, all of which are in the form of oral tablets. Ivacaftor (also known as kalydeco), orkambi, and symdeko are some examples of these.



Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Dominate the Market by Distribution Channel

By distribution channel the market is segmented as retail pharmacies & drug stores, online pharmacies and hospital pharmacies. Retail pharmacies and drug stores make up the largest segment of the market.

The expansion of online pharmacies is expected to be fuelled over the period under consideration by an increase in the number of patients who place a higher priority on the simplicity of obtaining their medications, as well as by other factors.

North America Remains as the Global Leader

In 2021, the market for cystic fibrosis treatments and medications in North America accounted for the largest share in terms of market revenues. It is projected that North America would have the majority share of the market worldwide.

The factors that are responsible for the dominance of the market in this region include an increase in the number of people diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF), an increase in the number of patients suffering from various respiratory disorders that influence CF, an increase in the number of R&D activities, an increase in the amount of money spent on healthcare, and other factors.

During the forecast period, analysts opine that Europe will maintain a dominant second-place position, behind only North America. Because of factors such as rising disposable income, a growth in the number of people who have the condition, an increase in the use of more advanced treatments in an effort to improve patient outcomes, etc. In addition, various prospects for expansion are anticipated to present themselves in the Asia-Pacific industry.

Because of factors such as an increase in the number of elderly people, an increase in the number of healthcare facilities, increased public awareness of treatment, and other factors. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are both examples of regions that are considered to be part of the rest of the globe. These regions are predicted to exhibit lower growth owing to the unmet demands of healthcare, low prevalence of the condition in the region, limited awareness linked with healthcare services, and others.

Vertex Pharma, The Market Leader

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is the primary company that is now leading the market because of its extensive product portfolio and strong presence in the treatment of CF around the world. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company that places a primary emphasis on the development of scientific advances in order to create game-changing medication for critical diseases.

The leading players in this market include Genentech, Inc., Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Allergan plc, Pharmaxis Ltd., and Mylan N.V. are the key players engaged in the therapeutic markets for cystic fibrosis.

Pipeline Review

Although Vertex is the only business that currently has drugs in the CFTR modulator drug class, other players stand out with products that are now on the market that belong to other drug classes. In addition to the mucolytic Bronchitol (mannitol) in the United States and the PERT product Pertzye (pancrelipase) in the United States, Chiesi possesses two inhaled antibiotic products: Bramitob/Bethkis (tobramycin) in the United States and five major European markets (5EU) (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and Quinsair (levofloxacin) in the 5EU. Both TOBI (tobramycin) and TOBI Podhaler (tobramycin inhalation powder) are the most widely used inhaled antibiotic therapies.

Two other important companies are Viatris (formerly Mylan), which owns the most popular inhaled antibiotic therapies, and Nestle HealthScience, which owns two PERT products. Zenpep (pancrelipase) and Viokace are the PERT products (pancrelipase). Gilead, Teva, Genentech, AbbVie, Vivus, Horizon Therapeutics, and Pharmaxis are the other pharmaceutical companies that have medications currently on the market that are used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

Vertex is currently working to expand the label for Kalydeco in Canada to include paediatric CF patients aged 0 to less than 12 months, and they are working to expand the label for Trikafta/Kaftrio to include paediatric CF patients aged 2 to 5 years in the United States and 2 to 11 years in the European Union and Canada. Additionally, within the next five years, this company is anticipated to release not one, but two new products: VX-561 and VX-121 + tezacaftor + VX-561.

At the moment, AbbVie is the company that sells Creon, which is the PERT that is utilised by CF sufferers the most. Both a CFTR potentiator known as ABBV-3067 and a CFTR corrector known as galicaftor (ABBV-2222) are now being tested in late-stage Phase II clinical trials for the company. ABBV-3067 is being tested alone and in conjunction with galicaftor. If AbbVie's attempt to enter the market for CFTR modulators is successful, Vertex will have a new competition.

By the year 2030, it is anticipated that Laurent Pharmaceuticals will be the only new participant in the CF space. It is now in the process of developing an anti-inflammatory medication known as LAU-7b (fenretinide) for the purpose of lowering the severity of lung infections caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa as well as the levels of inflammation that they cause. Despite the fact that this agent in development has a novel mode of action and is a first-of-its-kind medication, the business developing it is still emerging in the CF field.

Historical & Forecast Period

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class (2020-2030; US$ Million)

Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements

Mucolytic

Bronchodilators

CFTR modulators

Others

By Route Of Administration (2020-2030; US$ Million)

Oral

Inhaled

By Distribution Channel (2020-2030; US$ Million)

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Region Segment (2020-2030; US$ Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe and UK

and UK UK

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLATAM

Africa

GCC

Africa

RoME

Global Impact of Covid-19 Segment (2020-2021; US$ Million )

Pre Covid-19 situation

Post Covid-19 situation

Companies Mentioned

Genentech Inc.

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

AbbVie Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Allergan plc

Pharmaxis Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

