Global D-dimer Testing Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for D-dimer Testing estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027. Point-of-Care Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laboratory Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $609 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR



The D-dimer Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$609 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$478.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 173-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Alere, Inc.

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio/Data Corporation

Corgenix

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Helena Biosciences Europe

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Trinity Biotech PLC

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

D-dimer Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

