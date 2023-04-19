Global D2C Ethnic Wear Brand Shobitam Brings on Board Vidya Balan as Brand Ambassador

The actor is known to be a passionate supporter of handlooms

SEATTLE, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shobitam, a leading D2C ethnic wear brand that focuses on celebrating the elegance and legacy of handlooms globally, today announced the association of renowned actor Vidya Balan as a brand ambassador. As one of the most credible voices, Vidya has always supported the traditional art of handlooms, encouraging artisans globally.

Vidya is universally credited for bringing the saree back to the red carpet, making it cool and relevant for a new generation. She has made an immense contribution to social initiatives that cater to the empowerment and livelihood of traditional handloom weavers.

Sharing thoughts on this partnership, Vidya Balan said "I have been forever in awe of the rich tradition of handlooms, and I am glad to associate with a brand that shares the same passion. Shobitam is a leading ethnic fashion brand and I love the beautiful sarees and ethnic wear that they offer to customers. As a brand ambassador, I am pleased to support the vision of Shobitam to work closely with our talented weavers to deliver unique creations with Silk Mark Certified quality to customers globally. Together, we look forward to creating products which truly stand out in quality, variety, value, and service."

This strategic alliance is expected to create pathways for customer acquisition with the Indian diaspora both within India and globally, facilitate rapid growth and help solidify Shobitam's position as a world class ethnic wear brand in the world, per an official statement by the brand.

Talking about this association, Aparna Thyagarajan, Co-founder at Shobitam said, "We are excited to have Vidya come on board as our brand ambassador, as we look forward to growing our brand connect with our customers globally. Vidya is an influential global icon who perfectly embodies the saree drapes and resonates well with the brand ethos of Shobitam, with her real and approachable persona. This partnership is an important milestone as we continue to build Shobitam into a cherished brand that stands for finest selections of ethnic fashion with exceptional quality, delivery, value and 5 star service."

About Shobitam: Founded by fashionistas and creative sisters Aparna and Ambika in Seattle, Shobitam is building a world-class ethnic fashion brand that is elegant, affordable, and available globally. Powered by a passion for fashion, an interest in designing them, and a drive to make them available to all, Shobitam's mission is to help people look good, do good and feel good. Working closely with weavers, Shobitam designs unique collections and makes a difference in their lives with deep impact. They sell through their global online platform to tens of thousands of customers across 40+ countries, offering beautiful selections with quality, prices and 5-star service! Customer Obsession is at the core of Shobitam's experience and you can see it reflected in their 7000+ 5 Star Customer Reviews. https://shobitam.com/

